The Suicide of the Republican Party

Sir Winston Churchill once quipped that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others. Today, we might quip that Trump was the second worst president we could have elected. But, whatever his faults, Hillary Clinton would have been far worse, a devastating alternative, Obama squared. Her policies as president would have been those of the University of California, Berkeley, on steroids. By now, we would have become a nation without borders. Hate speech would have been defined as anything -- anything at all -- that liberal progressives don’t like. As for the Second Amendment, the government of Hillary, by Hillary, and for Hillary, would be figuring how best to pry your guns from your cold, dead hands. Health care services would have become a government monopoly, as is the Post Office, and worse, with no medical FedEx for competition.

With all that sinister certainty, how could any Republican still be a never-Trumper? To be sure, President Trump (pregnant pause, while I savor those two words!) has his shortcomings, even serious shortcomings. I voted against him in the primary, but for him in the general election. My eventual support for him was predicated on only one hope, which was that he would take a wrecking ball to the Washington establishment, a swamp of corruption that includes both major parties. Okay, I also hoped that he would appoint a conservative to the Supreme Court, which he has successfully done. Anything else he accomplishes from now on, will be, as far as I am concerned, an added bonus. Giving the devil his due, I give the fake news media credit for their all-out effort -- they are waging total war on the Trump presidency. They are painting him as the devil incarnate, the physical embodiment of evil, so much so that every move that Trump makes is reported as a ghastly deed, or as a dangerous miscalculation at best. Were the fake news media not saddled with their incompetent political arm, the one called the Democratic Party, someone like Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden would already be well on their way to the Oval Office. Only the bungling of leftist politicians has so far saved us. They had been so confident of electoral victory that they had pressed the pedal to the metal, in their haste to enact totalitarian socialism, even before Hillary’s hand would have finished scorching the Bible during her inauguration. So taken off guard were the leftists, by the electors, that they forgot to apply the brakes, in their gleeful zeal to communize the nation. As a consequence, the Democrats have careened off the ideological cliff. The speeches by their party leadership and prominent celebrity supporters are the stuff of X-ratings. Their foul language has, by this point, sunk lower than the anything ever uttered by Trump. But, as the Democrats disembowel their own chances of reclaiming the support of Trump Democrats, there is a real danger that Republican leaders will come to their rescue. If things do not work out for the Republicans according to plan, it could be their doom as a party. Let's not forget that the Republican Party is a necessary evil, but no less evil for that. It is the home of conservative constitutionalists, but only in the sense that an unwelcome stepchild is grudgingly permitted to enter the house of blue-blood Rockefeller billionaires -- and even then, only if they remember their proper place and never make a fuss -- and wash windows. But things did not work out according to the Republican plan. In 2016, the peasants revolted, and elected Trump, while the establishment Republicans looked on in horror and disbelief. Don’t those conservatives know their place? Never mind, the blue-bloods say, we still have all the aces up our sleeves. Trump won’t be undone overnight, but he will be undone. Slowly, methodically and painstakingly, he will be milked for all the benefits he can enact for big business interests. But, during that time, and with the aid of Democrats -- aid that is witting or unwitting -- he will be undermined, so that at the right moment, his entire edifice will fall into a sinkhole of treachery. That’s the new Republican plan. Of course, I don’t know the details. If I did, I would already have taken my place alongside Vince Foster.