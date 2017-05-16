The Media-Democratic Party Suicide Pact

The national media and the Democratic Party have gone stark raving mad over President Trump's election victory; they refuse to accept it. Their paroxysms of fury are evident all day long on every network and cable news outlet and every mainstream newspaper. Since Nov. 8, they have leapt like a swarm of remoras onto a whale proclaiming every little thing that they think might take the man down. Hillary's team concocted the "Russia collusion" hoax within twenty-four hours of her defeat. Everyone knows this! Hillary is the one with all the Russia connections; lots of them, all financially benefitting her personal foundation. They, the media, have come up with numerous other schemes with which to attack Trump: taxes, emoluments, tweets, family, even his ice cream servings. The Democrats in Congress dutifully follow suit like Pavlov's dogs. They care not a whit whether their charges are based in fact. Hence, "fake news." The mainstream media folk invented it, this "resistance," and they are running with it, day after day after day. They devised the game plan, and they are sanctimonious in their defense of it. Like the Russia meme they keep peddling, they go at it from every angle in the pitiable belief that they can convince the American people that they elected the wrong person.

Yet the more they double- and triple-down on their strategy and tactics, the more the American people realize how thoroughly demented are the media and their Democrat lapdogs. The more they contrive new tales of misconduct, chaos and/or incompetence, the more the rest of us realize how threatened they are by his successes: unemployment is down, illegal border crossings are down, the stock market is just fine, and the rescue of our medical care has begun. The more the media and the Democrats are driven mad by his policies -- the reining in of the EPA, reviewing Obama's federal land grabs, enforcing immigration laws that Obama did not, taking hard lines on Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, ISIS, the more we anti-establishment folks out here in flyover country cheer his every move. Does Trump stumble here and there? Of course. Who does not? Clearly, he is not an experienced politco. He's a no-nonsense businessman with a style completely at odds with the DC establishment swamp. And a swamp it is. One only has to listen to Pelosi, Schumer, Durbin, Mark Warner, Adam Schiff, and the rest, to their ridiculous pretentions and imputations, to grasp the nature of the depth to which these media leftists and Democrat toadies are willing to descend to oppose President Trump. They are making complete and utter fools of themselves. Look no further than the execrable Maxine Waters; it would have been fine if Hillary fired Comey but it's a crime that Trump did! Hypocrisy is their stock in trade. The left is not the brain trust they think they are. They are the victims of their own calculated undermining of American education. Millions of Americans miseducated in our universities sill have essential common sense. The media and the Democrats have become as historically bereft of common sense as the graduates our universities churn out every June. With their paid, activist-trained protesters at virtually all Republican townhalls, the violence these resistance PACs foment on our university campuses, their Soros-funded protest marches, their almost venal pro-abortion litmus test, their blatant hypocrisy re: the firing of Comey, the media and the Democrats may think they are winning over all those ignorant Trump supporters. But they are not. They are demonstrating for all to see just how elitist they are, how dismissive they are of those of us who voted for him, and how disparaging they are of the US Constitution. They are confirming that they value illegal immigrants over citizens, Muslims over Christians, criminals over law-abiding persons. They support calculated gender confusion, speech codes, the tyranny of political correctness, and the construction of victim groups. All humans, with the exception of heterosexual white males, are victims of oppression of one kind or another. The left revels in pitting people against each other. Our media and our Democrats seem to think that with all their hateful, childish behavior, their tantrums ("we won't vote for an FBI director unless there is a special prosecutor"), they can win back the House and Senate in 2018. They seem not to realize that they are going to lose more seats in both houses. Their strategy, these vile tactics, are a suicide pact. And when the mainstream media and the Democratic Party die by their own hands, only the mind-numbed elites on both coasts and the denizens of the editorial offices of the NYT, the WaPo and the LA Times will be surprised. No one else will care. They will have seen it all coming for years.