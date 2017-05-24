Strong Enough

Did anyone realize the onslaught that a Democratic loss would bring? Did anyone predict just how juvenile and inane the Democratic base would be? Did anyone understand the petulance and nastiness Democratic officials would display? Did anyone predict how hyperbolic and crazy the leftist media would become? It is disconcerting how many have become so unhinged over the past years. Even so, it’s not possible to have guessed just how extreme and hyperbolic the left would become. Championing “resistance” as if they were in a revolutionary cadre in a South American country was not expected. Acting like whining toddlers en masse was not anticipated. A media in total hysterical lockstep to unearth any evidence that Trump was bad, going as low as critiquing two servings of ice cream for him, was not foreseen.

Now that the #nevertrumpers are trying to resurface, trying to become relevant politically one more time, most have joined the chorus on the left. Now they champion how right they were to have pointed out just how bad Trump was going to be. One question to you #nevertrumpers": had a member of the preferred list of GOP candidates won the election against Hillary, would the left have acted any different? Of course not! The left would have done the same exact thing, because they lost their power, and there is never anyone far enough to the left for them with an (R) behind their name to lose power to. The left has become entitled, power-hungry, hyperventilating, crazy, and boorish for many reasons, one of which has been the #nevertrump inability to understand who the left is. They aren’t in the “normal” bounds of accountability for their actions and goals. They want “resistance” against another conservative Supreme Court nominee. “Resistance” against undoing ObamaCare. “Resistance” against energy independence, a strong military, tax breaks, undoing anti-business regulation, empowering the economy, defunding Planned Parenthood, and a dozen other things that conservatives are in favor of. Strength is a manifold concept. Some would say that calling for "strength" in a political leader borders on wanting a strongman such as a Mussolini, but that’s not it at all. It’s simply, strong enough. First, it’s the strength to handle the unhinged left without backing down. It means dealing with their daily agitprop and whining by countering their narratives. It means having the skill to negotiate how to turn the country around against the hurricane winds of the leftist media. It means negotiating with your own party to be stronger (and better) in confronting the left in Congress. It means dealing with members of the other party as well. It means bringing a different skill set to Washington. It means having a mind strong enough to strive towards a new change of direction for the country against a complacent Washington swamp that loves the power they have and the direction they have set. For them it’s a very lucrative arrangement, from the party officials, to the elected members of the Congress, to the lobbyists, to the media, to the bureaucrats. Unfortunately for the swamp, that builder skillset is wider, more capable, and tougher to crack than they thought. It’s strong enough to keep going against the faux hurricane winds of the left, and of the swamp. Strong enough to implement a big agenda. Average Americans want a better course for their country. Average Americans still support what Trump is doing, scorn the media maelstrom, and are all having their eyes daily opened wider to the malfeasance of the left and the swamp. Trump voters are far greater in diversity of class, background, and concerns than the left believes. Most Trump voters decided their vote for a host of reasons, but high among them was given to his being strong enough. The one thing the Democratic/media collusion is misjudging is this: they aren’t changing the minds of Trump voters. Polls show this conclusively. MSNBC just did a piece in North Carolina and were shocked to learn Trump voters haven’t been swayed. For all the breathless daily Trump gotchas, the ones where they think they have Trump in full retreat, they aren’t changing the electorates’ mind. Trump voters are staying the course. Steve Bannon is on record: “If you think they (the left, the media) are going to give your country back without a fight you are sadly mistaken.” Make no mistake, this is war, one declared by the left, and one we as citizens must face. They are pulling out all the stops. They lie, they cheat, they know the stakes, they want their power back.