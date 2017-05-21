The caption below the photo read: "How Michelle and Barack are enjoying downtime with each other and their girls – and planning their surprising next moves."

Forgetting that it's less than six months since the reign of illusion and delusion ended, the cover of the May 29, 2017 edition of People magazine recently featured a nostalgic story entitled "The Obamas: Their Lives Now."

Irrespective of what People magazine attempted to represent, the goal of the glossy exploitation was to give the couple yet another excuse to denigrate Donald Trump. That's why the title should have read: "The Obamas: Still Belittling Everyone but Themselves."

Authors Sandra Sobieraj Westfall and Kathy Ehrich began by portraying Michelle and Barry as regular folks spending lazy days fighting over closet space and trying to master the coffee maker control panel.

The article does mention a personal staff of 20, "many paid for by the former First Couple," which makes one wonder why, after yachting in French Polynesia with the likes of Oprah, Forrest Gump, and The Boss, Michelle, or Barry would be futzing around with the Keurig.

In the first paragraph, the authors share a story about how, while heading home from what they call an "easy, breezy" food-industry trip to Milan, Barry, and his foreign policy adviser, Ben Rhodes, were "jolted by alerts" notifying them that Donald Trump had fired Obama-appointed FBI director James Comey.

The article stated that in response to the news, the egotistical Marxist – who fired a military general he had longstanding resentment toward and who has done more to damage the health of our representative republic – had this to say about Trump's decision: "This is not normal. This is not healthy for democracy."

And who better to judge strange presidential behavior and what is detrimental to democracy than a pathological liar who spent eight years disrespecting the military and flouting the U.S. Constitution?

Westfall and Ehrich suggest that the nation is having trouble adjusting to a 45th president whom they describe as "erratic and impolitic," which implies that Obama is neither of the two. The article said "mission-focused" Obama yearns to settle into his downscaled life but is conflicted because of "Trump's shadow" making it impossible for him, as an "engaged citizen," to remain disengaged.

And so, according to the authors, Michelle and Barry distract themselves from the "chaos in Washington" they caused by doing everyday things like "plugging away at a congressional redistricting plan, spearheading educational initiatives, and writing his'n'-hers memoirs," which will net "at least $60-million" of shareable wealth the duo will share with no one.

So, apparently, in addition to interviewing prospective terrorist ghostwriters to pen his third book, the community organizer is resolute in his efforts to eliminate political rivalry by pooling Democrat voters inside district lines that keep politicians he approves of elected and entrenched in office.

And if all this self-obsessed taking-over-the-world isn't enough to alarm every clear-thinking American, the Obamas are also planning a Presidential Center for the South Side of Chicago that will be "more like a campus ... [to train] the Michelle Robinsons and Barack Obamas of today, so they can take up the torch."

To be authentic, the memorial should be named after the "evil genius" and Obama mentor Saul Alinsky and marketed as a place where hooligans learn to climb to the top by stirring up street-level mayhem.

The article also stated that after talking to Trump on the night of the election, the biggest BS artist on the planet told two close friends that what he concluded from the phone call is that the newly elected president is "nothing but a [BS-er]!"

With that in mind, friends stress that when he's not kite-surfing in the British Virgin Islands, the ex-president is "[d]eeply concerned with what he's seen. But [he is] also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren't just watching it happen but engaging with elected representatives at town halls."

It appears as if Barack confuses town hall attendees with the anti-GOP resistance and the rowdy anarchists punching out Trump supporters, suppressing free speech with riots, "taking up the torch" with arson, and accusing a duly elected president of crimes no one can prove.

It all raises the question: who's the BS artist?

The Obama article also stated that besides advancing progressive policy, Michelle and Barry are deeply involved in the lives of daughters Sasha and Malia, whose photos are allegedly on "every flat surface" of their rented Washington, D.C. mansion.

About older daughter Malia, Obama said this: "She's still a teenager who deserves her privacy." This sentiment is somewhat disingenuous coming from someone who, although he denies doing so, undoubtedly spied on everyone from Bibi Netanyahu to Angela Merkel to the Supreme Court to the Vatican to the Trump transition team.

And then there's Michelle, whom the article refers to as "riled up," reassuring college-bound students that both "Barack and I are going to keep on ... lifting you up no matter what house we live in."

For Michelle, "lifting up" includes putting down.

The People piece said Michelle "dreamed of a long vacation where her husband could just sleep, knowing his legacy was safe with President Hillary Clinton." But after an overconfident Hillary cheated and connived, and then lost the election anyway, mournful Michelle, who's been "all black" since the day she was born, told guests "I'm going all black for the next couple of years."

Imagine Laura Bush responding to the election of our first black president by saying, "I'm going all white for the next couple of years."

Nonetheless, by now, everyone knows that neither Tahiti kite-surfing Barack nor his bride takes rejection or correction well. That's why the always classy Michelle, irate over changes being made to her school lunch program, publicly accused Trump of wanting to feed school kids "crap!"

In the end, after denigrating another president and pretending to be the only mortal capable of saving America from Donald Doom, Obama ended the People magazine article exalting himself with an absurd comment about how "the longer he was in office the more humble he became." This demonstrates that just as a Nobel Peace Prize made a street thug believe he was a peacemaker, Barack the BS artist must also believe that bragging about humility somehow makes a narcissist humble.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com.