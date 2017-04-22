Clinton could skate on multiple credible charges of sexual abuse and even a credible charge of rape by Juanita Broaddrick . The left’s argument then was that that was personal and as long as Clinton was doing a good job it was not any of our business. Well, sexual abuse of power is always our business, whether it is in the Oval Office or the corridors of a news conglomerate. At this point, the credibility of the charges against Bill O’Reilly are not known, but the left’s hypocrisy on this subject is.

Fox news icon Bill O’Reilly, arguably the man who propelled Fox News into media dominance, has folded his tent under duress and slipped away under the cloud of multiple charges of sexual harassment. He is the latest conservative target of a liberal left that also targeted the likes of Herman Cain and even Donald Trump himself while excusing arguably the greatest sexual predator to hold a position of power, one William Jefferson Clinton.

Although an accused predator and arch-villain in the left’s cause célèbre, the “war on women”, O’Reilly should also be remembered as the greatest advocate on behalf of Kate Steinle, a woman murdered at the hands of an illegal alien who should not have been here but was allowed to prey on Steinle in the sanctuary city of San Francisco. O’Reilly was a fierce advocate for Kate’s Law, blocked by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a law to punish those illegals who prey on American citizens: as Bill O’Reilly said in his July 7, 2015 Talking Points Memo:

As The Factor reported last night, 32-year-old Kate Steinle was murdered walking with her father in San Francisco, allegedly by a criminal alien who had been deported five times and had seven felony convictions in the USA. That man, 45-year-old Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, is now charged with murder. He was arraigned today in a San Francisco courtroom. Talking Points said last night that the mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, and the eleven city supervisors are directly responsible for Kate's death. That's because San Francisco is a sanctuary city that does not cooperate with the federal government, even on holding and identifying criminal aliens. Sanchez was in custody in San Francisco and the sheriff -- Ross Mirkarimi -- let him out, defying ICE officials.

O’Reilly persisted in his defense of this American woman’s right to live and not be murdered by an illegal alien predator under a policy supported by many of O’Reilly’s current accusers. As O’Reilly noted in his June 1, 2016 Talking Points Memo:

You may remember last July 32-year-old Kate Steinle was murdered in San Francisco. She was out for a walk with her father when an illegal alien felon convicted in the U.S.A. seven times deported five times shot her in the back. The man Mexican national Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez had been released from jail by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department. That despite the fact that ICE, Homeland Security, had asked San Francisco authorities to keep Sanchez incarcerated until they could pick him up. The Sheriff's Department said no. Backed by the San Francisco board of supervisors, which actually voted not to cooperate with the Feds on illegal alien crime. So, I proposed Kate's law whereby any convicted aggravated felon who defies deportation, that means comes back, could be immediately taken into custody by authorities and then sentenced by a judge to a mandatory five years in a Federal penitentiary. First offense, ten years second. That would give law enforcement a powerful tool to sweep dangerous foreign nationals here illegally off the streets of America. Yet, Congress would not pass Kate's law. The despicable Harry Reid blocked it in the Senate.

Bill O’Reilly was a major voice in exposing the criminal tragedy that is the concept of a sanctuary city, the policy that got Kate Steinle murdered by an illegal alien in San Francisco and Jamiel Shaw Jr. killed in Los angles, just two of many.

Being a sanctuary city is illegal as O’Reilly pointed out many time. State and local authorities cannot refuse to enforce federal law. Of course, who is going to call sanctuary cities to account when the President of the United States refuses to enforce our immigration laws. As Investor’s Business Daily has noted, President Obama himself ordered those in charge of border security to obey his executive orders on amnesty and not our immigration laws:

If President Obama, who has warned ICE agents of consequences if they do their job, had a son, he might look like Jamiel Shaw Jr., a young African-American killed by an illegal alien who shouldn't have been here. Shaw was a Los Angeles high school star dreaming of a good life ahead when he was gunned down on March 2, 2008, while walking home. He was picked at random, police said, possibly as part of a gang loyalty test for the illegal alien who shot him. The sanctuary policies that led to the murder of Shaw are now full-blown federal policies under Obama. "We're not in the business of deporting millions of people or of breaking up families," he says. We're also not in the business of deporting criminal illegal aliens… …President Obama was telling employees at Immigration and Customs Enforcement that they had better enforce his executive amnesty orders or else. Speaking at a Miami town hall meeting sponsored by MSNBC and Telemundo, Obama said "there may be (an) ICE official or Border Patrol agent not paying attention to our new directives. If somebody's working for ICE ... and they don't follow the policy, there's going to be consequences to it."

O’Reilly’s championing Kate Steinle’s case undoubtedly contributed to Donald Trump’s victory based on the flood of illegal immigrants and the perils of an unsecured border and sanctuary cities. Whatever happens in his harassment case and wherever the truth may be found to lie, American women in the future will be able to walk the streets of major cities feeling a little bit safer. Kate Steinle will not have died in vain in part because Bill O’Reilly was looking out for her and others like her.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.