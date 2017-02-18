Democrats’ Real Global Warming Fraud Revealed

The Democrats are devastated by their recent lost elections. They will be even more devastated as we learn the details of their massive global warming fraud. Dr. John Bates, a former high level NOAA scientist, set off a furor by revealing that a recent NOAA paper, which claimed global warming hadn’t “paused” during the past 20 years, was fraudulent. The paper was timed to undergird Obama’s signing of the hugely expensive Paris climate agreement.

This is only a tiny fraction of the climate fraud. Fortunately, high-tech research has finally sorted out the “mystery factor” in our recent climate changes—and it’s mostly not CO 2 . Even redoubling carbon dioxide, by itself, would raise earth’s temperature only 1.1 degree. That’s significant, but not dangerous. CERN, the world’s top particle physics laboratory, just found that our big, abrupt climate changes are produced by variations in the sun’s activity. That’s the same sun the modelers had dismissed as “unchanging.” CERN says the sun’s variations interact with cosmic rays to create more or fewer of earth’s heat-shielding clouds. The IPCC had long admitted it couldn’t model clouds--and now the CERN experiment says the clouds are the earth’s thermostats! In 2000, for example, the sun was strong, and few cosmic rays hit the earth. Therefore, skies were sunny, the earth warmed and crops grew abundantly. The Little Ice Age sun was far weaker and its heavy overcast clouds deflected more of the solar heat back into space. The earth went cold and the weather became highly unstable. Huge numbers of both humans and animals starved, due to extreme droughts, massive floods and untimely frosts. We haven’t seen the likes of that extreme weather in the past 150 years! The Old Masters paintings in the world’s museums are mute testimony to this cycling. The Medieval Warming’s paintings show mostly sunny skies. The Little Ice Age skies are shown as heavily overcast. London held ice fairs on the Thames—and once an elephant was led across on the river’s ice! Henrick Svensmark, a Danish astrophysicist, proposed the cosmic ray-cloud connection in 2008, after ultraviolet light quickly produced huge numbers of tiny cloud seeds in his “cloud chamber.” The climate modelers dismissed Svensmark, saying his cloud seed particles were too small, and would just evaporate in the open air. Now, CERN has unraveled the earth’s cloud chemistry--and confirmed Svensmark’s theory--with their Large Hadron Collider producing the “cosmic rays.” CERN found that the climate modelers totally failed to understand the interaction of electrically charged cloud particles created by the cosmic rays, which produced one or two orders of magnitude more clouds. The ionized clouds also reflected more heat back into space—and lasted longer. CERN’s lead author, Ken Carslaw, said in the CERN Courier (December 2016) that all the projections of the climate models should thus be revised downward. But what about the Ice Age predictions of the 1970s, and the “parboiled planet” forecast by James Hansen in 1988? And why the “pause” over the past 20 years? Those events were produced by another, shorter, natural cycle that’s embroidered over the thousand-year Dansgaard-Oeschger cycle. The Pacific Oscillation is only 60 years long, but it fooled us—and supposedly NOAA—into thinking each of those 30-year segments was a new permanent trend. Our media were supposed to give us a longer perspective, but didn’t. CERN’s preliminary findings about the cloud/cosmic ray interaction were even published in the London Express in October of 2015. However, the rest of the world’s media ignored the story. They preferred scare headlines about polar bear extinction and New York City under water. NOAA is guilty of publishing the “pausebuster study” by suddenly-retired Tom Karl. His paper adjusted top-quality new sea surface data from 3,800 ARGO floats to match poor data from ship’s “preheated” engine intakes. (Karl, Science, June 2015) It was rushed out just before Obama signed the Paris treaty.

The IPCC is guilty of ignoring any and all science that contradicted the CO 2 theory.

The UN is guilty of giving the IPCC a mandate to find a “human cause” for the “unprecedented warming.”

They all ignored an earlier “unprecedented warming” from 1915–1940—a warming too early to be blamed on human-emitted CO 2 . All of this is all relatively new science. The Dansgaard-Oeschger cycle wasn’t understood until the Greenland ice cap was cored in 1983. The satellites, with their more complete temperature coverage, didn’t fly until 1979. The Pacific Oscillation wasn’t recognized until 1996. The high-quality sea temperature data from the Argo floats—which Karl dismissed in his paper—has only been gathered since 2000. But can we forgive the 25-year hyping of a CO 2 theory based on a tiny fragment of time that ignored all the weather extremes of the past “Little Ice Ages”? NOAA didn’t tell us about the key Pacific Oscillation, even after it was recognized. Now evidence is emerging that the official climate statistics have been fraudulently altered all over the developed world, to make the past seem colder than it was. That “justified” the recent string of “hottest years.” This was all created by the political Left. which so famously “cares more” about people. A U.K. Member of Parliament told us 20 years ago that he was astounded to have constituents demanding that he rise their taxes “to save the planet!” The Left has ridden that tax-gathering horse literally to death. Meanwhile: Europe overpays for Russian gas, and so is burning more coal than ever.

London’s new smog is created by burning wood pellets instead of natural gas,because gas prices have tripled to pay “renewable” subsidies.

South Australia has suffered five recent electrical black-outs because it closed its last coal-fired power plant. (Their wind turbines don’t turn when the wind dies.) One blackout caused $1 billion in losses; molten steel hardened in the suddenly-dead furnaces.

Millions of Third World women die from tending open fires in their huts, for lack of kerosene or electricity. Their governments are denied financing for urgently needed coal-fired power plants when the world has ample coal. The climate modelers made a perhaps-honest mistake by assuming a warmer world would hold more moisture in its atmosphere, thus amplifying the greenhouse effect. That’s how those guesses about radical future warmings were created. But NASA data have shown no increased atmospheric moisture. Nor did the government-sponsored modelers correct their mistake. Instead, perhaps lured by big headlines and lavish government “research” grants, they continued to claim overheated disaster lay ahead. A skeptical House Science Committee subpoenaed Karl’s research data right after the fraud was published, but President Obama’s Commerce Secretary blocked the subpoena. That’s unlikely to happen with Donald Trump in the White House. He’s already expressed his doubt about the CO 2 theory, and his administration will likely pursue the Karl fraud even as it extols CERN’s new high-tech climate change findings. The Left has demanded we pay proper attention to the science. Now it’s their turn. (Dennis Avery, a former senior analyst for the U.S. State Department, and co-authored Unstoppable Global Warming Every 1,500 Years with astrophysicist S. Fred Singer.