Just what goal the mom has in mind is a little unclear, but her anger is palpable, and she is teaching her daughter to follow in her footsteps. We can assume mom thinks of herself as righteously indignant.

Of all the photos taken of the Million Women March, one that stood out is of a cute little girl barely out of toddlerhood. She is holding of a sign that said, “F**k your fascist bulls**t.” Her mother stands behind her beaming proudly.

But the radical feminist movement separated righteousness from indignation a long time ago.

All that is left now is the indignation. All that is left is one long howl of rage; anger for anger’s sake. “I am Woman. Hear me roar.” Well, we have heard your Ginsbergian Howl. And we have seen you “waving genitals;” and believe you to be “destroyed by madness; starving hysterical naked.”

Just what are injustices are you roaring about?

Because from here it looks like you are roaring for the right to be everything misogynists have measured you by -- having worth only if you expose and flaunt private parts and express yourself only by mindless emotions. You are defining yourself by your sex organs and by type casting women as they have often been typecast by misogynists -- emotional basket cases incapable of intelligent reasoning. How ironic is it that the anti-woman philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer is vindicated when in his essay “On Women,” he accused the female sex of being incapable of reasoning and being ruled by emotions, the result of which is that “One must say that the fundamental defect of the female character is a lack of a sense of justice.”

Congratulations. It must be gratifying to prove the miserable misogynist Schopenhauer correct.

But this is how all revolutions based on unreasoning, mindless rage divorced from justice end: in incoherence, destruction, and even death. Incoherent rage burns up everything in its path, then turns to immolate those who began the fire. It devours everyone who will not join in the endless burning wrath and destruction. One need think only of Germaine Greer, who has been accused of transphobia and blacklisted for noting that men and women are inherently different and for implying that equal rights for men and women are based on the differentiation of the sexes, not by obliterating the distinction between the two. She has been effectively guillotined as an example to those who would disagree with the Madame Defarges of academia.

What opportunities have the viragos who marched supporting the right to be vulgar, the right to be mindlessly angry, and the right to kill their unborn have missed! If only they had kept the righteous in righteous indignation!

What are some of those righteous causes the last wave feminists are ignoring?

There are one hundred million fewer little girls in this world because of sex-select abortions. Gendercide is a worldwide problem that is happening even in Western countries like Britain.

How many of you Million Women were marching to protest gendercide?

As Human Rights Watch notes, Children and women are enslaved and trafficked for all purposes, some 50,000-100,000 to the United States.

Raise your hand if you were marching on January 21st to protest human trafficking.

There is more, of course.

The list of atrocities directed at girls and women is long. Yazidi and Christian women are being raped, killed, and sold as slaves by ISIS. Female circumcision mutilates hundreds of thousands of little girls.

None of these injustices appear to matter to the radical feminists who appeared in Washington because their indignation is severed from righteousness. Feminism as expressed in the Million Women March is in the end stage of the sexual revolution, a revolution in which the higher concepts of the rights of women have been burned up by a sere reductionism in which they are viewed only by their personal parts.

What we saw on Saturday, January 21st was the end of the radical feminist revolution, not the beginning of something new. The impetus for reform has moved elsewhere. On the Left, the radical transgender movement seeks to obliterate the distinctions between men and women, thus making women’s rights moot. On the Right, the focus is or at least should be on actual injustices perpetrated against women here and around the world. Foremost among these injustices is gendercide, as death is the final depriver of rights.

Perhaps a review of the Seneca Falls "Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions" (1848) might be helpful to the marchers who think women’s rights is about wearing pink pussy hats, dressing up as vaginas and giving the middle finger to everyone in sight.

The men and women who drew up the Declaration of 1848 based their ideas about women’s rights on one main consideration; namely that men and women were created equal in the sight of their Creator and thus entitled to equal rights under the law:

“When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one portion of the family of man to assume among the people of the earth a position different from that which they have hitherto occupied, but one to which the laws of nature and of nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes that impel them to such a course.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights governments are instituted, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. Whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of those who suffer from it to refuse allegiance to it, and to insist upon the institution of a new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness...”

A long list of grievances followed, among them barriers to women’s rights which have been overthrown after protracted struggles for the vote, the right to own property, the right to have a voice in the formation of laws -- all based on the firm belief that no man had the right to usurp “the prerogative of Jehovah himself, claiming it as his right to assign for her a sphere of action, when that belongs to her conscience and her God.”

The document ends with the signers of the Seneca Falls Declaration recognition that their then radical statements would be subject to “no small amount of misconception, misrepresentation, and ridicule.”

The signers were prophetic. The resistance was and sometimes still is ferocious, particularly against religious conservative women who hold views similar to the men and women who drew up the Declaration.

But were those men and women alive today, they would doubtless feel completely justified in ridiculing the fatuity and vulgarity of women who by their beliefs and behavior completely repudiated everything the original women’s movement in America stood for.

Doubtless, they would be righteously indignant because they actually would be fighting for real justice for the women of the world.

On January 27th, their spiritual descendants will be marching for the right of little girls and boys to be born.

What a different march that will be from the travesty we saw on January 21st..

Fay Voshell holds a M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, where she was awarded the seminary’s prize for excellence in systematic theology. She is a frequent contributor to American Thinker. Her thoughts have appeared in many online magazines, including RealClearReligion, CNS, Fox News, National Review and Russia Insider. She may be reached at fvoshell@yahoo.com