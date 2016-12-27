Parting Regrets from the LOSer's Presidency

It is not certain that Barack Obama is the first president with African progenitors on adjacent branches of the ancestral tree. It is absolutely certain that he is the first president in American history who shot to the presidency on the rocket of race-based preferentialism. Mr. Obama became commander-in-chief without ever evidencing knowledge or even respect for the U.S. military because throughout his education and career, he enjoyed astronomical preferences above his peers, even above more qualified competitors, due not to his achievements, but to his bronzish mug. He in turn chose his wife and his attorneys general from his cohort beneficiaries of the peculiar institutions of affirmative action, the racialist hypersensitivity and preferencing that arose in the 1960s. By the time Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, and Barack and Michelle Obama were born, they enjoyed God-given freedom and opportunity to work hard, pursue careers, earn comfortable lives, and secure the same for their children without any need of race-based privileging. Instead, Barack, Loretta, and Michelle went to the head of the line called Harvard. What a great thing it would have been if Barack Obama had not been made editor of the Harvard Law Review, even though he could not compose a creditable paragraph. How much better if the $316,962 Michelle Obama was paid to be vice president for community and external affairs at the University of Chicago Medical Center had been spent to warm the apartments of poor patients against the knife-like winds of Chicago. But political control of a permanently pseudo-aggrieved minority was there for the Democrats' taking, and solving imaginary problems rather than real ones is always to be preferred.

With legal slavery and segregation gone forever, it was necessary for race grievance industrialists to concoct a new narrative of oppression. Add a pound of white guilt and a pinch of victimology, and a maudlin mythos called the LEGACY OF SLAVERY (LOS) was concocted. Since the 1960s, the indefinable yet ever worsening LOS has been the go-to justification for black privilege and the pandemically deadly transfer of responsibility away from black people for the crimes they commit. The great thing about the LOS is that because it harkens back so far no one has a clue what it means. LOS pertains not to civil rights, but to the most basic human rights. Anyone who won't face the reality of LOS must be turning a blind eye to the scourge of slavery. The Obamas, Holder, Lynch, and others make up the first LOSers presidency. Michelle Obama was hopeless and unable to be proud of America until Barack's nomination meant that something could finally be done about LOS. At the Democrats' recent loss, LOS is back, and hope is gone again! LOS not only excuses street crime, but lowers the standards of legal and ethical conduct for people like Holder and Lynch because – for the love of God – what's at stake is basic human rights for black people! Now that the failed Obama administration is winding down, regrets are being expressed by the highest ranking LOSers of the administration. Regrets, Barack has a few, but then again too few to mention, considering he pulled off the greatest bait and switch in political history: his 2004 keynote address at the Democrat convention: The bait: "There is not a liberal America and a conservative America; there's the United States of America. There's not a black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America; there's the United States of America." Obama delivered the parting switcheroo to Tavis Smiley a few days ago when he declared, "We have, by no means, overcome the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow and colonialism and racism[.]" By no means, the president said. No sirree, Bob, not even close on overcoming the slavery deal. Also, in the course of his presidency, Barack Obama discovered that there definitely is a white America after all. He figured out who white America is. They are the folks who dish out all the racism and never have to take it. E.g., Obama shares in that interview, "my genuine belief that those who are not subject to racism can sometimes have blind spots or lack of appreciation for what it feels like to be on the receiving end of that[.]" On 12/12/16, Matt Lauer asked President Obama, "You wanted to unite people. And they are not united. Is it a failure?" Failure, no, certainly not! Just like Ol' Blue Eyes, Obama did what he had to do, and so he says without contention: "It's a regret. I could not be prouder of what we've accomplished, and sometimes we look at the past through rose-colored glasses. It's been pretty divided in the past. There's been times where people beat each other with canes and we had things like the Civil War[.]" With the keen insights of a Harvard-trained historian, Obama observes that under his leadership it's real different now than 1861. And takes credit that slavery didn't actually come back into practice. Eric Holder is the only cabinet member in American history to be held in criminal contempt of Congress; he withheld documents pertaining to the investigation into his department's gun-running program. If there is one word to describe this LOSer's conduct toward the American people, whom he labeled "cowards on race," it would be contemptuous. Except a tarnishing footnote in history, Holder suffered no consequences whatsoever for his lawlessness. LOSers never do. But even Holder had a regret. In an interview with the Beltway bootlickers of the Washington Post, Holder said he regretted investigating reporter James Rosen in the context of labeling Rosen "aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator" with North Korea. Holder never would have abused a black family in the way he did Mr. Rosen and his family. Loretta Lynch's tone has been as dulcet as Holder's was disrespectful. But like other outgoing LOSers, Lynch's record suggests she held what she imagined to be the interests of black people a higher calling than constitutional pointers, like equal justice before the law. Her tenure encompassed the Baltimore riots and the high prominence of the cop-hating Black Lives Matter. She never enforced the law to protect the protectors, who are the police. Attorney General Lynch, another Harvard alumna, regrets holding a secret meeting with President Clinton during the heat of her department's investigation of his wife. "I wish I had seen around that corner and not had that discussion with the former president, as innocuous as it was, because it did give people concern. It did make people wonder, is it going to affect the investigation that's going on? And that's not something that was an unreasonable question for anyone to ask." There could not be a more striking contrast to Trump, who is creating a cabinet based on demonstrated achievement, regardless of race or sex. If Trump has a bias, it seems to be in favor of the telegenic typology. So far, PEOTUS Trump's highest ranking African-American is Dr. Ben Carson. Dr. Carson grew up poor. But it is not possible to be simultaneously a LOSer and a world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon. Legacy of slavery just won't cut it in the O.R.: "Oops, my scalpel slipped, and the kid died, but it's not my fault. My great-great-great-grandmother was a slave."