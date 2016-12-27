Koch’s hobby would later lead to her downfall during the Nuremberg trials. Witness after witness gave testimony to Koch’s monstrous cruelties, some testifying that she seemed to demonstrate particular joy at sending children to their deaths.

Ilse Koch, also known as “ The Bitch of Buchenwald ,” had a penchant for heavily tattooed human skin. She would search out the finest examples of skin art from among the prisoners at the death camp and have them skinned before they were shoveled into the ovens. Workers at the camp then made the skin into various artifacts. Some say lampshades were made from the most beautiful specimens.

Imprisoned for her crimes, she later committed suicide.

People with tender consciences find themselves revolted by the atrocities committed by Koch and others. The use of human skin for gloves and lampshades is so repulsive and grotesque that some even deny the possibility it actually happened.

Today, such gruesome practices seem long ago and far away. There has even been a cottage growth industry dedicated to denying such atrocities; and indeed, the Holocaust itself.

But Brandon Showalter, reporter for the Christian Post, has exposed another horror story in which babies’ skin is being purchased and used by biotech companies for their purposes.

Showalter writes that spurred on by videos exposing the sale of baby body parts by Planned Parenthood, the Senate Judiciary Committee dug into the matter and has now published a report outlining in detail the scope of aborted baby body parts profiteering, investigating biotech firms that were caught illegally selling tissue from aborted babies.



He reports:

" ‘It's all there documented, classic invoice format, the skins of a Down Syndrome baby, brains of a baby, Fedex'ed overnight priority for $120. People just don't know this is going on,’ " Phelim McAleer told the Christian Post in a Wednesday phone interview.

Showalter continues:

“McAleer is an acclaimed filmmaker and author who made a documentary about the infamous Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell. He noted that one of those company’s invoices included in the report charged a customer $325 for the skin of an aborted Down Syndrome baby. [Italics added.] “McAleer, co-author of the forthcoming book Gosnell: The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer, noted that the report supports the findings of the undercover videos the Center for Medical Progress released last summer showing Planned Parenthood officials haggling over the prices of fetal body parts. Many who support legalized abortion claimed the videos were doctored, but the proof is now indisputable, he said.”

Some readers will recall the lengths to which Planned Parenthood went to discredit the undercover videos made and then leaked to media by David Daleiden. Abortion supporters said the videos had been faked; edited heavily; illegally obtained. They targeted Daleiden, and in January of 2016, he was indicted. Planned Parenthood was found guiltless. (However, charges against Daleiden were dismissed six months later.)

The question is what will the mainstream media will do now that the 547-page Senate report proves beyond doubt the sale of baby body parts in a gold mine for the Ilse Kochs of Planned Parenthood and Buchenwald biotech companies like Advanced BioSciences Resources? Will CNN and other progressive news outlets see anything worth covering concerning the sale of baby skins?

Showalter further reports on the highly profitable and brisk business. Planned Parenthood is now proved guilty beyond a doubt, as the actual invoices are produced in the report:

“After paying $60 for a 20-week old fetus at a Planned Parenthood clinic in June of 2014, ABR "sold its brain to one customer for $325; both of its eyes for $325 each ($650 total) to a second customer, a portion of its liver for $325 to a third customer; its thymus for $325 and another portion of liver to a fourth customer; and its lung for $325 to a fifth customer." “And those costs were only for the fetal organs themselves. Before adding shipping and disease screening fees, on that one fetus alone the company charged its customers a total of $2,275, netting a $2,215 profit. "They are making a fortune off of this. This is not a cottage industry but a mansion industry," McAleer told the Christian Post. “Other invoices from that same biotech company show those exact same prices charged for the body parts of a 21-week-old Down syndrome fetus, "except that a buyer was found to pay $325 for a leg and an extra $325 for the baby's skin." "This report absolutely vindicates and reinforces the Center for Medical Progress videos. This goes even further, “said McAleer.”

The reaction from the press and from America’s citizens remains to be seen. It is horrifying enough to realize that nearly 90% of all Down syndrome babies are aborted.

Let us hope that citizens, including law makers, will be horrified enough to outlaw the sale of baby body parts for economic or so-called scientific purposes.

Let us also hope the drive to defund Planned Parenthood of Americans’ tax dollars gains irresistible momentum. It is past time that organization, a dealer in death and the sale of human body parts -- including the sale of baby skins -- was put out of business.

Fay Voshell is a frequent contributor to American Thinker.