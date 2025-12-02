Why the Left is doomed

Have you experienced an incandescent light glowing brightly just before it burns out? Sometimes, just before breaking, the filament may briefly arc or surge, which appears as a flash of extra brightness. As fanciful as it sounds, so too might the progressive movement burn out in a blinding flash of light when we least expect it. The fall of the Soviet Union happened with little warning. Whether it does so or not largely depends on the actions of but a few of us. While it is not a sure thing, today's conditions are a perfect setup for the left's demise.

*While capitalists and legions of individualists can point to thousands of years of successful nation-building, socialism and communism cannot point to any nation or culture that prospered.



Grpahic: X Post

*Because Progressivism is an artificial construct not grounded in how the vast majority of people naturally act, it relies on coercion, misdirection, false premises, enslavement, intentional falsehoods and a fractured view of people working in unselfish cooperation rather than in their own selfish interests, leading to inevitable failure.



*Progressivism today is almost always associated with unattainable goals in opposition to one another. One example is the left's maniacal desire for solar and wind, supposedly cheaper and not destructive of our environment. Battery backup is not an economical or practical option for an entire industrialized country! That's why "green power" is the most expensive and ultimately, the least reliable.



*Progressive leftist zealots are frequently bat shit crazy. They are prisoners of the concept that Greg Gutfeld often cites as the "prison of two ideas," which whittles most progressives down to simplistic ideas and phraseology inconsistent with actual realities and facts on the ground.

*Progressives are breeding themselves out of existence at a rate no one could have anticipated 25 years ago. The white birth rate is down to 1.62, well below the necessary 2.1 to maintain the population. That's bad enough, but for liberal women, studies find lower birth rates in Democrat areas and higher birth rates in Republican areas; one recent summary shows the top 20% of counties by Democrat vote had substantially lower total fertility than the top 20% of counties by Republican vote.

All of the above is not enough to topple our mortal enemy. Conservatives must refrain from saving leftists from themselves as we are wont to do through financial, social, legal, and other means. Quite the opposite, we need to do everything we can to expose them, fight them and ultimately destroy their culture of misery.

While communism and socialism are doomed to fail, that does not mean that individualism and capitalism will necessarily succeed either.

Politicians effectively swear no oath of allegiance except to each other and the deep state that dispenses all manner of power, prestige, money, and a 97% chance of reelection, enshrining them in their positions, leading them to believe they owe fealty to their fellow politicians and protective underlings rather than to us.

The "gotcha media" enforces a binary choice always tailored to paint conservatives in the worst possible light. President Trump is an example of someone who sometimes breaks the binary choice by changing positions, thereby demonstrating that between two poles there are many possible stances.

I believe the left is doomed. That does not mean it can't do a lot of damage on its way down. Yet every God-fearing conservative should also believe in divine providence. With our better angels as our guide, and God's blessing as our wind, nothing is impossible. The journey back to sanity might be easier than many believe.

We've survived this long and are in the most productive period of man's history, bar none. We have problems and challenges to solve, yet we've been here before and survived despite long odds.

I wouldn't want to bet against America quietly sinking into oblivion quite yet. We need our heroes to arise and lead us. We need our faith, and we need to know our enemies and look them squarely in the eye. They won't be defeated by ignoring them.

