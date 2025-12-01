When a man (pretends to be) a woman

Sorry, Percy Sledge, for exploiting your song title. I couldn’t help it. Well, it turns out that the strongest woman in the powerlifting world is a man. Yes, one of those modern guys who has transitioned into “gal-hood”. Let’s check this out:

The controversial winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition was stripped of her title Tuesday after organizers claimed the hulking American never told them she was born a man. Jammie Booker was disqualified just days after she destroyed the competition at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend. Organizers said Booker, from Philadelphia, violated the contest’s rules, which clearly stipulate that athletes must compete in the category that aligns with their biological sex at birth. “It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category,” organizers said in a social media statement announcing the decision.

Well, I guess that this story has a happy ending. They gave Jasmine a test, and she came back as a he. Did they need a test to figure that out? Have you seen Jasmine? “She” looks more masculine than those East German women we used to watch in the Olympics.

The insanity has spread to just about every known sport, from hockey to track & field to softball, and so on. It’s insane and just shows what happens to a society that does not define the line, even one as basic as he is not she.

Again, it amazes me that this man was able to get as far as he did pretending to be a woman. It took a test to figure out that “she” was really a he. Who is doing the testing or reviewing the candidates? It may be necessary to check those people because they need their heads examined or a trip to the eye doctor.

Don’t take it personally, Jasmine. Unfortunately, a bunch of people lied to you along the way, and now reality checks in. Good luck, Jasmine, and I wish you the best competing with the guys where you belong.

Image created using AI.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.