What environmental wackos don't get about 'fossil' fuels

Environmental wackos are still out there, doing damage to art museums and public water fountains, and it's about time their shenanigans stopped with tougher law enforcement action or we won't have nice things.

What they do is classic left-wing insanity. But if I were to try to reason with them, I'd send this memo to anti-fossil fuel groups like Extinction Rebellion and Rising Tide -- and the individuals that comprise them:

So, you are for the rapid transition from fossil fuels such as oil and gas to “sustainable green energy” fuels like wind and solar? Or even the near-immediate banning of their production and use?

Well, you better not travel anywhere in a car! Or truck, bus, plane, boat or train. In fact, you better not own an automobile -- or a motorcycle, ATV, boat, etcetera, etcetera. Because if you do, you are a hypocrite of the highest order whose every opinion and utterance is automatically invalidated.

Oh, and you better not buy anything in any store, either. Or online. Because all goods arrive -- whether to a retail outlet or to your front door -- via cars, vans, trucks, planes, boats, or trains. And the vast majority of those goods are at least partially made from petroleum products … or in factories or on farms powered by “fossil fuels.”

So don't be a hypocrite. Just starve -- or freeze -- to death in your tent on stolen land. And shut the hell up.

We’d all like to have clean, sustainable energy in perpetuity. But that energy has to be affordable without government subsidies. And it has to actually be “clean,” and not destroy or poison large tracts of land in other countries, utilize slave or child labor to be produced, or be controlled by enemies of the U.S.

It was no coincidence that the discovery and use of fossil fuels occurred almost simultaneously with the onset of mass production, which led to sharp decreases in the cost of goods. And resulted in increasing prosperity, freedom, and leisure time for those in the developed nations.

Conversely, alternative energy sources have a mixed record at best. Wind turbines/farms are the ultimate bird dicers and the turbines themselves are made out of petroleum. And they don’t produce energy when the wind doesn’t blow. And when it does, it is often hard to efficiently transfer the energy to The Grid.

Fossil fuels and capitalism have done more to raise standards of living—and life expectancy— around the world, than any other contributing factors.

So, “Extinction Rebellion,” if you wanted to rebel against extinction, you should consider protesting unfettered abortion, medical-assistance-in-dying (MAID), mandatory unvetted experimental mRNA “vaccines,” increasingly lower fertility/birth rates, and the declining rates of marriage, among other things.

A “Rising Tide” may lift all boats, but it doesn’t float mine.

Image: Jerrye and Roy Klotz, M.D., via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed