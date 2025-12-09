What are the Democrats thinking? What’s their plan?

The American people now have no doubt that the Democrat party supports and values illegal migrants and the thousands of criminals among them more than they support or give a damn about American citizens.

The American people overwhelmingly support deporting not only the brutal and violent criminals who entered the country during the Biden regime, they support deporting anyone here illegally.

Why?

They know they absorb the billions of taxpayer dollars, services, resources, and jobs meant for Americans. Are there many people here illegally that we know and love and who we do not want to see deported? Of course. May goodness, compassion and judgment prevail in the end.

The billions of dollars fraudulently stolen by the Somali “community” in Minnesota is the tip of a very large iceberg. We now know that hundreds of millions of dollars have been siphoned off by fraudulent Obamacare claims, billions by programs meant for the homeless in California, by the hundreds of NGOs under the umbrella of USAID, by illegal migrants who were given Social Security numbers by Joe Biden.

We now know that the H1-B visa program is an enormous scam that has long been gamed and abused by Indians and that they most definitely take jobs from qualified Americans. Why can’t thousands of brilliant American young people with graduate degrees in STEM find jobs? Those jobs go to the cheaper labor imported from India. H1-B must be ended abruptly. If our young people cannot find jobs, afford to marry, or buy a home, they are not going to support the party that promised to make those things possible.

The Democrat party is now fully Marxist; no old-school liberal dare object to the communization of his or her party. They would be soundly punished.

Criminals are to be protected because they are oppressed. Their victims that they steal from, brutalize, rape, and murder are their oppressors.

This is Zohran Mamdani’s ideology in a nutshell. He has vowed to stop sweeping the homeless camps from which much of the crime that plagues New York City arises. He's appointed a convicted armed robber of New York City taxi drivers to his public safety and criminal justice commissions. Why would he do such a thing? Because he empathizes with the criminals, as well as the homeless, and especially the illegal migrants. That they have made the streets of NYC so unsafe does not bother him one bit. He seems to enjoy the fact NYC’s law-abiding citizens are sitting ducks for the violent felons the state has already released onto the streets. He believes they deserve to not feel safe.

Our left, especially the ultra-wealthy among them, enjoy great wealth but work hard to prevent others from becoming wealthy.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom lives in a $9 million mansion, yet he has thoroughly bankrupted his state on every level. Worse still he is doing everything in his power to prevent those who lost their homes in Pacific Palisades from rebuilding.

Yes, that was a very rich neighborhood. Now Newsom wants to transform the Palisades with low-income housing.

You can be sure there is no low-income housing in his neighborhood just as there is none in any of the other oligarchal American swells – the Obamas in Martha’s Vineyard, the Bidens in tony Rehoboth Beach, the Kamala Harris pair in the rich Brentwood enclave, nor do creatures such as John Kerry or Bill Gates.

Our ultra-rich mean to stay the ultra-rich, insulated from the people they find so distasteful. The rest of America be damned. Donald Trump is the only rich guy who has ever wanted to level the playing field and the Democrats are fighting him every inch of the way. God forbid the deplorables gain a foothold on the American dream. This is their plan and they are sticking to it.

In the meantime, the left is oh, so busy advancing their color revolution against the Trump administration.

The men and women of the “seditious six” are either willing participants or useful idiots for those who for the last ten years have been doing everything in their power to destroy Trump; Norm Eisen, Mark Elias, George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Merrick Garland, Alejandro Mayorkas, etc., and everyone in Biden’s weaponized FBI, CIA, DOJ and IRS.

Despite Trump’s re-election, they’ve not given up on vaporizing Trump’s presidency. It is their mission in life and they do not realize they are on the wrong side of every issue – climate change, transgenderism, DEI, meritocracy (they are against it), wokery (they hoped to mandate it). The looney left loathes the military, truly hates all conservatives, has essentially come out against white men as the most dangerous species on the planet.

Instead, they embrace the Somalis, let them get away with massive fraud so they won’t call them racists, and do everything they can to prevent white males from succeeding on any front.

It’s disgusting and thoroughly anti-American. They hate that it was old, white men who drafted the finest document in world history, our Constitution and Bill of Rights. But it was … the greatest document ever written. They cannot change that.

It’s hilarious when anti-American persons like Ilhan Omar cite the Constitution as if she has any notion of the depth of knowledge that inspired it or that she knows the difference between a democracy and a republic.

We know what the Dems are thinking: that they can lie, cheat and steal, and color-revolution their way to victory like they did in 2020.

Who are the current “leaders” of their party? Hakeem Jeffries, known as the Dollar Store Obama; the dimwitted AOC; the imbecilic Eric Swalwell; the impossibly ridiculous Jasmine Crockett; and the most corrupt, malevolent governor in the country, which is saying a lot: Gavin Newsom.

That some youngsters see Newsom as a viable candidate for president in 2028 is a very bad, depressing sign.

Trump and his supporters have a great deal of work to do before the 2026 midterms.

Trump has accomplished amazing things but the wisdom of his policies has not yet drifted down to the generations who still cannot afford to get married and buy a house or, if a STEM grad, get a job.

Something drastic has to happen very soon or all is lost.

The lunatic left will do their worst. That is their plan: to take President Trump down by any means necessary.

Image: Screen shot from Governor Newsom Press Office, via X