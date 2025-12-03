Walz’s welfare wonderland

Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz — Kamala Harris’s former aw-shucks VP sidekick — now faces a scandal so colossal it could swallow the state budget whole. Over 480 Department of Human Services (DHS) employees have blown the whistle, accusing Walz of masterminding a cover-up for a Somali immigrant-led fraud ring that siphoned more than $1 billion from social programs.

That’s billion with a B — stolen through COVID relief scams, fake autism diagnoses, and Medicaid kickbacks, with funds funneled overseas, including to Al-Shabaab terrorists. One standout grifter, 29-year-old Asha Farhan Hassan, allegedly pocketed $14 million alone from programs meant for vulnerable kids. Federal prosecutors have nailed 59 perps so far, but 80% of the loot remains unrecovered, leaving Minnesotans footing the bill for everything from phantom child-feeding initiatives to juror bribes.

Whistleblowers paint a chilling picture: They signaled red flags early — loophole-riddled programs in housing, behavioral health, and disability services designed without safeguards to “extract more funding.” Walz’s response? Crickets, followed by a crackdown. Staff endured email surveillance, reassignments, family threats, and repression to bury reports and avoid “demonizing entire communities.”

Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota. We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,… https://t.co/cEtbnuKmgn — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) November 30, 2025

“It was like someone stealing from the cookie jar and [Walz] kept refilling it,” one insider quipped.

Walz neutered the Legislative Auditor’s office, appointed loyalists like Shireen Gandhi and Jodi Harpstead to ignore audits, and peddled a fake budget surplus from temporary COVID cash to fund patronage jobs. Insiders call him an “inveterate liar” devoid of “ethics and integrity,” a man who conflates fraud with “corruption” only when pivoting to Trump. Grilled on Meet the Press, Walz took “responsibility” for jailing crooks — after years of inaction — while insisting, “It’s not just Somalis,” as if ethnic dilution excuses systemic theft.

He deflected to Trump’s “corruption,” because nothing says accountability like psychological projection. Meanwhile, these same whistleblowers begged Kamala Harris for help in September 2024, tweeting her about Walz’s “incredible harm” and retaliation. Crickets from the border czar, who prioritized her ticket over taxpayer triage.

Ah, but here’s the delicious Democrat hypocrisy, served with a side order of sanctimony. As President Trump gears up his deportation machine — targeting criminals who game the system — leftists wail about “heartless family separations” and “xenophobic raids.” How quaint! While they clutch pearls over ICE at the doorstep, Walz’s “compassionate” fiefdom separated honest Minnesotans from their savings, bankrolling fraud rings that preyed on the vulnerable and possibly armed jihadists. It’s almost poetic: Democrats disparage Trump’s law enforcement as bigotry, yet their sanctuary policies create open-season welfare buffets for lawbreakers. Who needs borders when you’ve got bollards around the budget?

This is a defining characteristic of Democrat governance. Walz sidestepped scrutiny to shield “diverse” enclaves, letting fraud fester because cracking down might earn “racist” whispers. Now, with Minnesota Republicans like Tom Emmer demanding federal probes, and whistleblowers escalating to the feds, Walz’s mansion of cards teeters.

An X thread from Vigilant Fox captures the outrage: “Every trail leads directly to Governor Tim Walz,” with insiders decrying political pressure and buried evidence.

REPORT: Minnesota is staring down what may be the biggest government scandal in its history, and every trail now leads directly to Governor Tim Walz.



More than 480 DHS employees are accusing his administration of helping cover up a sprawling Somali immigrant fraud network that… pic.twitter.com/Ue0fjnD6LE — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 2, 2025

Could this be the scandal that torches his career? Let’s hope so.

True compassion enforces laws to protect citizens, not coddle crooks. Let’s toast to the irony: Democrats’ tears for “immigrant families” don’t wash when their heroes refill the fraud jar.

Minnesotans — and America — deserve better than elite-enabled theft.

