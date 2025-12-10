Two defectors say Trump was right all along about Venezuela being a narcostate ...

One of the worst "narratives" about Venezuela's dictatorship revolves around whether the socialist hellhole is a narcostate, justifying President Trump's emerging military buildup in the Caribbean, including Naval strikes on speedboats transferring state-produced cocaine to the U.S. If the Venezuelan state is, it's a narcostate.

The Democrat-deep state-news media complex has been spreading the piece-by-piece narrative that they aren't.

Here's 60 Minutes and a Chavista shill ironically called 'propaganda monitor,' still denying there's any such thing as Cartel de los Soles.

The non existent “Cartel of the Suns” was a 1990s CIA creation and only existed thanks to the DEA/CIA involvement in drug trafficking.



A ‘60 minutes’ investigation confirms this. pic.twitter.com/NvBLI24v6N — Propaganda Monitor (@GotPropaganda) October 12, 2025

The State Department thinks otherwise, including even the pre-Trump State Department. InsightCrime sees something there, too. But anyone now defending Maduro says it's all a right-wing conspiracy theory.

See, the speedboats are just hapless "fishermen." The migrant surge is spontaneous. Tren de Aragua is a myth. The Sun Cartel is a chimera. The Maduro dictatorship wouldn't dream of emptying its prisons of drug gangsters and sending them to the states. Any claim that the narcoregime might be actually directing them to spread mayhem is "without evidence."

Except that it's all true, according to two de facto defectors who were once top Venezuelan generals now sitting in U.S. prisons on drug trafficking convictions. They're talking up a storm, and the tales they tell match what's already been reported on crime websites and verify everything the Trump administration and many Venezuelan dissidents have been saying all along.

Here's the first one, as reported on Dec. 3 at the Dallas Express:

The Dallas Express has obtained an explosive letter addressed to President Donald Trump from Hugo Carvajal Barrios — the former Director of Military Intelligence for Venezuela and once one of the most powerful figures inside the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. The letter, shared exclusively with DX by Carvajal’s attorney, Robert Feitel — a former senior Justice Department prosecutor — marks the first time the retired Major General has put these warnings on the record since pleading guilty earlier this year in a U.S. federal narco-terrorism case. Carvajal — extradited from Spain after a lengthy international manhunt — says he is writing “to atone” and to alert Americans to what he describes as a coordinated, state-directed campaign targeting the United States. The DX Brief Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal — once a top Chávez and Maduro insider — pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in June and now warns that Venezuela is a “narco-terrorist organization” intentionally targeting the United States.

Carvajal alleges the Maduro regime weaponized cocaine, collaborated with FARC, ELN, Cuban intelligence, and Hezbollah, and exported violent criminal networks — including Tren de Aragua — into the United States.

He asserts Venezuelan and Cuban intelligence infiltrated U.S. institutions for two decades, including military installations.

He claims Smartmatic was developed inside Venezuela as an election-manipulation tool later deployed abroad.

Carvajal says he supports Trump’s Venezuela policies and stands ready to provide further details to federal authorities. A Warning Delivered From Inside Venezuela’s Inner Circle Carvajal — widely known by his nickname “El Pollo” — spent years inside the top tiers of Venezuela’s security apparatus and dealt directly with the senior leadership of both Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

His letter to Trump is here:

🚨EL POLLO DROPS THE BOMB: São Paulo Forum is the MASTERMIND Behind History’s Biggest Drug Empire and Election Fraud Machine! 😱



Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, former Venezuelan intelligence chief under Chávez and Maduro, wrote a letter from U.S. federal prison to President Trump on… pic.twitter.com/mst5nIfe41 — Defesa HUB (@DefesaHub) December 4, 2025

Here's a second one, who says he actually founded the Sun Cartel's army division.

AHORA ES EL GRAL. CLIVER ALCALÁ CORDONES QUIEN ESCRIBE PARA CONTARNOS LO QUE MUCHOS YA SABÍAMOS



Alcalá Cordones, edecán y compañero de juergas de Hugo Chávez al inicio de la involución ‘bolivariana’, era conocido por sus legendarias escapadas con el golpista desde el Palacio de… https://t.co/crwDK1RcSW — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) December 8, 2025

Grok translation, with minor corrections and edits added:

NOW IT IS GEN. CLIVER ALCALÁ CORDONES WHO WRITES TO TELL US WHAT MANY ALREADY KNEW Alcalá Cordones, aide-de-camp and drinking buddy of Hugo Chávez at the start of the ‘Bolivarian’ devolution, was known for his legendary escapades with the coup-plotter from the Miraflores [presidential] Palace to entertain themselves with young ladies. As he rose through the ranks, Alcalá Cordones' responsibilities increased. He became the point of contact for support to the FARC, which came to light after the bombing of the camps of alias Raúl Reyes and alias Mono Jojoy. Additionally, he was tasked with creating a Cartel of the Suns within the Army to overshadow the Cartel of the Suns of the National Guard. This action put him in a near-fatal conflict with Walid Makled, operator of the second cartel [a bigtime drug dealer fecklessly released during the first Obama term], who was the one who traditionally operated due to the National Guard's role in surveilling borders, roads, ports, and airports. Now imprisoned in the United States, Alcalá Cordones has no choice but to collaborate with the authorities. And I imagine that this letter is the first of many red boleros, little red ones. Oh, Delcy, oh, Cilita [two powerful Chavista rulers] … the end is just around the corner, and though it may seem unbelievable, the corner is right there. CARTA DE ALCALÁ A TRUMP



Aquí se presenta la carta completa del General Cliver Alcalá Cordones dirigida a @realDonaldTrump. Cortesía de @maibortpetit, quien siguió muy de cerca el caso que culminó en una condena de 21 años para quien fuera durante años la mano derecha militar de… pic.twitter.com/b01Qzcbr8h — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) December 8, 2025

Obviously, both are in jail and want to get let out. They are both going public with all they know and say it supports the basis for Trump's actions. One of them even says he supports Trump. And both were involved with the worst of the activity the Chavistas have been involved in -- the thievery, the assaults on the U.S., and the drugs and drug money. They know what is going on, and their statements show a level of detail only an insider would know.

Now that the U.S. is stepping up its pressure on the Maduro regime -- from spiriting Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado to Oslo to accept her prize, which tells Maduro the U.S, can sneak in and out of Venezuela any time it likes, to heavy drone circling, to now seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker,

‼️‼️🇺🇸🇻🇪 BREAKING - U.S. forces have intercepted and seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, according to Bloomberg.



See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/sphEZD0lY1 — Visioner (@visionergeo) December 10, 2025

... the justification for all of it is now revealed as very solid. The Chavez mafia has been at war with America for years. The de facto defectors have pretty well proven it:

