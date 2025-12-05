Trump needs an anti-media strike force

There are so many lies being perpetrated against the dim-witted and the smart alike, that it is past time for the Trump Administration to create a Media Strike Force. This should be a specific media office staffed by loyalists to scour podcasts, radio talk shows, TV news outlets, newspapers, and streaming media for lies. Sniff them out and nuke them.

For example, the laughable Jake Tapper went on his national news network CNN, and actually told the audience that the J6 bomber suspect was “a white man” —except he’s solid black and would never be mistaken even for a light-skinned black man, but there was Jake, bald-faced lying to a million people. Maybe a million, not sure these days.

That is just the latest lie, but perhaps the funniest. However, there are blue-haired dimbulb lesbian women of color and members of the alphabet sexual potpourri, witless and gullible, who believe this because, God forbid, they should check a second source for real news.

Democrats, socialists, communists, and SorosCo are determined to bring this POTUS down, so they have set up a 24/7 multi-pronged anti-Trump hydra-headed apparatus that is geared to a single end: Destroy Trump and his followers forever. They have gotten desperate because so far, nothing has worked. Trump seems to have supernatural protection.

But that is just another reason to take him out.

Here is my advice to POTUS: Set up a task force to monitor every damned lie being promulgated against Trump and conservatives. Then do a full court press at least once daily from the White House press room. Do not let a single lie get uttered without a nationwide airing on multiple media. This is not rocket surgery.

If the Left is going to lie so openly, so in-your-face, so malevolently, then we need to combat it no matter how small the lie. Let us be the Cajun Navy of the Media. Yesterday.

