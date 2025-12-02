Trump gets to know the enemy

Ever since Donald Trump welcomed Zohran Mamdani into the White House, we’ve been hearing the expected rhetoric from various usual suspects. Trump has sold out. He’s gone over to the dark side. Mamdani outwitted him and made him look like a fool in his own hometown.

This has largely come from two sources: the hysterics who live for the moment where they can begin caterwauling that it’s all over, that nothing can be done, that we may as well give up… (Yeah, that’s right – I’m talking about you in the comment threads.) …and the sincere but limited individuals who simply have no understanding of how things actually work. These people are taken aback by anything less than full hostility and open fanaticism from members of our team. Every comment has to be a shout, every remark a threat, every gesture an attack. Just imagine if your neighborhood went by those rules… Though come to think of it, some people’s neighborhoods probably do.

It’s difficult to second guess Donald Trump. He's always has been so far ahead of everyone else that it’s pointless to count the number of dimensions he’s operating in. By now, he reached his apotheosis. He’s five steps ahead of everybody.

For those in doubt, some idea of what Trump is actually up to regarding the Caliph of Manhattan can be gathered from this quote by the master of strategy, Sun Tzu: "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

So how do you get to know your enemy? Not by attacking him, not by threatening him, not by greeting him with total hostility. But by schmoozing with him, tantalizing him, bringing him into your inner circle, even for a short time. As another wise strategist put it, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” That’s how you learn who your enemy is -- how he thinks, how he responds, what his weaknesses are. What he’s made out of, and how seriously you need to take him. That’s what Trump was doing with Mamdani. That’s why he brought him into the White House. That’s why he arranged to have his picture taken beside the portrait of FDR. (I’m sure that told him plenty. It certainly did me.)

The smart move would be to cease the criticism and watch him closely. There’s a lot to learn from the Orange Godzilla.

