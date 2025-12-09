The Strib reports what it wants to see

Estimates of the eventual total of largely Somali fraud in Minnesota have reached $2 billion dollars. As new fraud revelations in previously unreported federal and state programs are dropped virtually daily, that may be a substantial underestimate.

Governor Tampon Tim Walz (D-Somalia) and other Minnesota politicians are working hard to ignore, minimize and cover up the mountain of fraud descending on them. It’s getting so bad it’s possible Walz might lose his bid for reelection. That would be quite a trick in a state as leftist and corrupt as Minnesota. They like their self-described knucklehead of a Governor. Sure, he’s a serial liar, an incompetent, a knucklehead and a Chinese Communist Party useful idiot, but he’s their liar, incompetent, knucklehead and useful idiot. Unfortunately, the fraud revelations are piling up so quickly even Minnesotans may not be able to stomach Walz’s involvement.

In Minnesota, The Minneapolis Star Tribune is the premier birdcage liner and unofficial and utterly reliable propaganda arm of the Democrat Farm Labor—DFL—Party. Like the national Democrat media, it can be depended upon to bury any story that might harm Democrats, omit damaging facts, excoriate Republicans and when necessary—which is pretty much every day, outright lie to protect Democrats.

Graphic: Twitter Posts

Scott Johnson at Powerline, the blog that has done invaluable work in exposing Minnesota Fraud for many years, explains:

Yesterday the Star Tribune published the story “Trump claims Minnesota lost billions to fraud. The evidence to date isn’t close.” The story runs under the byline of Emmy Martin and Jeffrey Meitrodt. Martin is a Star Tribune business intern. Meitrodt is a Star Tribune reporter. The Star Tribune allows no comments on their story. In substance the story is grossly stupid, incompetent, lazy, and false. It opens accurately, stating that President Trump claims that “Democrats allowed a $1+ billion heist to take place” in Minnesota, but it’s downhill from there. Martin and Meitrodt write: “A review of court records shows the alleged fraud uncovered to date is closer to $152 million, though that number is expected to grow as ongoing state and federal investigations into the state programs continue.”

Thus far in the “Feeding Our Future” series of fraud cases, 78 defendants—some 90% of them Somalis—have been arrested. There have been seven guilty verdicts and 50 guilty pleas. The dollar amounts in just those frauds alone has reached at least $300 million. Johnson attended several of the trials and sat next to reporter Meitrodt. The same prosecution exhibits available to Johnson were available to him, but he apparently took no notice of them—or entirely lied about their contents. Johnson’s linked article provides documentary evidence—trial exhibits—that tally far more fraud than the “Strib,” as Minnesotans label the paper, is willing to admit.

Johnson continues:

Here we have some $300 million in documented fraud — claims actually received into “evidence” at trial. How Martin and Meitodt arrive at $152 million is a mystery. They don’t say. They don’t show their homework.

Imagine that.

Sites under Partners in Nutrition committed more than $200 million worth of fraud, not all of which has been charged. In the food program alone, the fraud therefore runs to approximately $500 million. Martin and Meitrodt refer to the “alleged fraud” in the cases (“A review of court records shows the alleged fraud uncovered to date is closer to $152 million”). However, the “fraud” has been proved beyond a reasonable doubt in the convictions at trial and the guilty pleas before, during, and after them. Judge Nancy Brasel has upheld the verdicts and accepted the pleas precisely because evidence of the fraud is overwhelming.

Graphic: Social Media Post

Not a single charge against the Somali fraudsters has been brought by local prosecutors or by Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison. It has been entirely up to Federal prosecutors who began to handle the cases only after President Trump’s second inauguration. The Strib complained:

The billion-dollar figure first surfaced in July when Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. attorney, was investigating Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program. In September, he announced charges against defendants who allegedly defrauded through the program and said it was the “first wave” of fraud cases connected to Medicaid-related programs.

To which Johnson responded:

The billion-dollar figure first surfaced in July when Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. attorney, was investigating Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program. In September, he announced charges against defendants who allegedly defrauded through the program and said it was the “first wave” of fraud cases connected to Medicaid-related programs.

Stay tuned. The fraud dollar counter continues to spin relentlessly upward faster than The Strib’s ability to spin it downward.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.