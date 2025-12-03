The sons of El Chapo Guzman

The infamous "El Chapo," well known for running a cartel and escaping twice from prison, left the business to his sons. And now the sons are getting arrested and singing. This is the story:

Ismael Zambada Garcia also known as El Mayo, 75, of Sinaloa, Mexico, pleaded guilty today to being a principal leader of a continuing criminal enterprise — the Sinaloa Cartel (the Cartel), one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world -- in addition to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge. “This foreign terrorist committed horrific crimes against the American people -- he will now pay for those crimes by spending the rest of his life behind bars in an American prison,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today marks a crucial victory in President Trump’s ongoing fight to completely eliminate foreign terrorist organizations and protect American citizens from deadly drugs and violence.” “Today’s plea is a proud moment for the FBI and its partners as the founders of a notoriously violent drug trafficking organization, one that engages in an array of illegal activity including murder and corruption, face the consequences of their actions,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Our work does not end here. We will continue to relentlessly leverage everything at our disposal in our efforts to thwart the Sinaloa Cartel and put an end to their drug trafficking operations and the carnage that goes along with it.”

So far so good. Let's arrest them and send them to the same place where El Chapo is spending the rest of his life.

What happens when he starts singing? That's what everybody in Mexico is talking about. What government officials will he sing about? I don't know, but there are a lot of Mexicans who may be having sleepless nights.

As a casual observer of Mexican politics, I can tell you that some big things are happening south of the border. You now have Mexican senators on U.S. and Mexican TV explicitly saying that the current leadership is in the pocket of the narcos. During a recent march in Mexico City, the crowds painted "Narco estado" or "narco state" on the walls put up to protect the government buildings.

I don't know what song these narcos are going to sing. My guess is that they will sing whatever they have to sing to get a good deal.

Stay tuned because the singer will sing his song.

Image: PxHere