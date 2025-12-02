The NYC serial spitter meets justice

A career in law enforcement taught some solid lessons. Among them, a small portion of the criminal population commits most crimes, and the entire criminal justice system is full of unintended irony. I once dealt with an insane female teenager, and after an incident where she was wandering around downtown taking potshots at people and things with a bow and arrow, sent her to the state mental hospital. Within a week, I spotted her back on the street and called the hospital. The conversation went like this:

Me: “Hey, this is Detective McDaniel, I just saw crazy teenager back in town. We sent her to you a week ago; what’s up?”

Them: “We can’t handle her; she’s crazy.”

Me: “What?! What do you mean you can’t handle her; she’s crazy? You’re the state mental hospital!”

Them: “Well you know, she has a personality disorder, and we’re not really set up to deal with those…”

And then there are people like New York City’s serial spitter:

A man accused of prowling New York City and spitting in white women's faces was beaten bloody by two street 'vigilantes'. Anthony Caines, 45, was arrested by the NYPD on November 13 for what authorities called a two-day 'serial spitting spree' in Brooklyn's Williamsburg, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post. 'I just felt so violated,' one victim who asked not to be named told the outlet. 'In my face, of all places. It was crazy, honestly.' Charging documents alleged that on November 11 and 12, Caines committed three similar attacks in the area, spitting directly into the faces of unsuspecting women at close range, according to The Post. 'I was completely caught off guard. It was in the morning and I was half asleep,' the victim added. 'He came up, spit on me and kept going, and I thought, "What just happened to me? Am I supposed to be okay with this and go about the rest of my day?"'

Arrested for those assaults, he plead not guilty and was released with an ankle monitor. What happened next was caught on video. Two “vigilantes” badly beat Caines:

'Stop violating these females out here, you heard? We're tired of that s***. You're making us look bad,' the man filming warned Caines. The accused spitter doubled down, telling his attackers, 'I went to jail, didn’t I?' 'F*** jail,' one of the men responded. 'We're worse than jail.'

Apparently, there has been no police report about Caines’ beating made. I suspect the NYPD is not waiting with bated breath for the arrival of such a report.

That’s something else I learned: the real reason for the criminal justice system. It exists to protect criminals from the public.

Graphic: X Post

In a fully functioning system, criminals fear the police, because they know that while they’ll get away with many crimes, the police will eventually arrest them. Competent prosecutors and judges will convict them and give them sentences appropriate to their current crimes and past records. In many places in America, that happy state of affairs still exists, but not in places like NYC where the police are badly understaffed, aren’t allowed to arrest criminals of favored victim groups, where prosecutors are far more likely to prosecute police officers for doing their duties and where judges freed criminals even before “no bail” laws were enacted.

That’s a midpoint in the degradation of society, where it’s understood criminals are going to get away with pretty much anything, and should an honest citizen fight back and hurt a criminal, they’ll be arrested and ruthlessly prosecuted. Just ask former Marine Daniel Penny. In that bizarro world, criminals like the serial spitter, and far worse, thrive.

With the election of Islamist/Communist Mayor Zhoran Mamdani, it’s going to get much worse, and one might consider the “vigilante” beating of Caines merely a preview of what’s to come.

When the criminal justice system has completely broken down, honest citizens have no choice but to enforce the law, and such enforcement tends to be short on due process and long on final solutions. In the more rural areas of America, where law enforcement help is hours away, the “three Ss” are commonly understood: shoot, shovel and shut up. That’s harder to do it a city, but it does illustrate American’s desire for justice. If they can’t get it the “civilized” way, they’ll get it another way.

I doubt there’s any sympathy for the Serial Spitter among everyday New Yorkers. And the two men who beat him aren’t “vigilantes.” They’re citizens who assumed the police powers we all loan to politicians, judges, prosecutors and the police trusting in their dedication and competence. When we don’t get what we pay for, we’re justified in revoking that trust.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.