The New York Times ... tells the truth?!

Hell has frozen over, and take cover; pigs are flying. The New York Times has told the truth, and in so doing, defended Donald Trump and SecWar Pete Hegesth. The stakes are high:

Polls show trust in the media at an all-time low with less than 20 percent of citizens trusting television or print media. Yet, reporters and academics continue to destroy the core principles that sustain journalism and ultimately the role of a free press in our society. Notably, writers who have been repeatedly charged with false or misleading columns are some of the greatest advocates for dropping objectivity in journalism.

The Times’ sudden embrace of journalistic integrity is hard to fathom. It occurred in the context of the utter failure of the video produced by the Seditious Six urging our troops to disobey the orders of the Commander in Chief. So fierce was the backlash against that thinly veiled coup attempt Democrats desperately needed a distraction. That was particularly so since Senator Mark Kelly has continued to foolishly try to defend his leading role in that seditious video, even as Sen. Elissa Slotkin has suddenly gone silent and underground.

Among the Six, Kelly alone is a retired military officer, and the Department of War is considering recalling him to duty and court martialing him. He appears to be daring them to do just that. The distraction was classic Washington Post: anonymously sourced and devoid of fact:

On September 2, the American military did what it should be doing: killed terrorists. In this case, narco-terrorists from Venezuela are looking to import into the U.S. population a poison called fentanyl that kills more than 100,000 of us each year. Two strikes were apparently necessary to stop these terrorists, and the disgraced Post, citing the usual-usual anonymous sources-that-tell-the-fake-media-what-the-fake-media-want-to-hear-so-the-fake-media-can-publish-fake-news, published a laughably fake story (in an effort to stop the spread of disinformation, I do not link fake news) that had Hegseth shouting like a Bond villain: “Kill everybody!”

A second missile destroyed the boat loaded with drugs. For whatever reason—no one should assume a sudden surge of patriotic fervor, guilt and a desire to be honest—the Times wrote:

Headline: “Hegseth Ordered a Lethal Attack but Not the Killing of Survivors, Officials Say” But, each official said, Mr. Hegseth’s directive did not specifically address what should happen if a first missile turned out not to fully accomplish all of those things. And, the officials said, his order was not a response to surveillance footage showing that at least two people on the boat survived the first blast. Admiral Bradley ordered the initial missile strike and then several follow-up strikes that killed the initial survivors and sank the disabled boat. As that operation unfolded, they said, Mr. Hegseth did not give any further orders to him.

Graphic: X Post

But isn’t twice shooting narco-terrorists carrying boatloads of poison intended to kill Americans somehow illegal or at least unsporting? Kurt Schlichter, author and retired Army lawyer, explains:

Graphic: X Post

No “law of war” prevents any signatory from firing additional rounds if the first rounds miss or fail to destroy the target. When explosive ordnance is employed, it’s usually impossible to determine the extent of damage until after the blast and dust settle, and since the people being targeted are enemies of America, it’s entirely legitimate to fire again. The narco-terrorists being targeted by the orders of President Trump have already killed more Americans than our combat deaths in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan combined. As he does so easily, Trump has caused Democrats to defend those murderers.

Graphic: X Post

Narco-terrorists are not signatories to the Geneva Conventions or any other treaty governing warfare. In fact, under international law, they’re pirates, and the penalty for piracy is death. What our military is doing, under the lawful orders of their superiors, is protecting Americans from death no less than if the narco-terrorists had breached our borders—which they have done and are doing—and personally shot our citizens. Their defense of Americans is unquestionably effective:

Graphic: X Post

So, The WaPo’s story was false, as was every Democrat claim that stopping drugs from entering America, including that specific strike, constituted some sort of war crime. Those who always blame America first, who suffer from terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome, and who plainly hate America, struck out in spectacular fashion.

Graphic: X Post

Democrats can no longer be certain their media propaganda arm will cover for them. And for whatever reason The New York Times decided to tell the truth. That’s an encouraging development. It’s probably wise, however, not to expect it to last.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.