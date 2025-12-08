The new boat people of 2025

Who remembers the boat people of 1975? They were Vietnamese escaping the communist takeover of South Vietnam. I remember meeting some of them and it was easy to be sympathetic, especially given that our family left a communist country.

The new boat people are not really boat people at all. They are "narcos" bringing drugs to our shores. The only thing that they have in common with the refugees from the 1970s is the ocean and boats. I should add that the narco boats have bigger engines and probably a refrigerator with bottled water.

Nevertheless, many Democrats obsessed with opposing everything Trump have found their new version of the "Maryland dad." He is a narco making a dollar killing our teenagers. This is the story from Joe Concha:

Well, it’s happening again: In an effort to oppose President Donald Trump on everything he does, Democrats are now defending narco-terrorists pouring deadly drugs like fentanyl into the country. And you have to love Reed’s explanation in attempting to explain the hierarchy of your average drug cartel. Nope, those aren’t the top levels of narco-terrorists on those boats… It’s more like Uber Eats drivers making a delivery for a restaurant, except with drugs. Hey, we all gotta earn, right? So if you or I carried drugs from Point A to Point B in our car, we’re actually innocent of any crime? This is madness. A poll released by the Reagan National Defense Survey, an annual poll conducted of 2,500 Americans on issues tied to national security, the military, and geopolitical events, shows that 62% support U.S. military action against suspected drug traffickers. Another poll conducted by Harvard/Harris shows that 71% of Americans back Trump’s use of military force against cartels in Latin America and operating at sea. This includes 56% of Democrats and 67% of independents.

Another 80/20 issue? Maybe more like 70/30 but that's still a super majority of voters.

Of course, all of us remember when President Obama ordered drones to kill terrorists after we left Iraq in 2011. We left a huge vacuum over there and ended up quietly bringing troops back. So using drones to kill terrorists was one way of getting back in the game.

The order was “kill the terrorists.” What happens if he is having a family gathering? Kill the terrorist. What happens if we take out an eight-year-old kid sitting on his lap? (This actually happened in the Obama-ordered assassination of Anwar al-Awlaki, whose sixteen-year-old son was killed while riding in the same car) Read my lips: Kill the terrorist.

The Democrats cannot help themselves. It is the consequence of having too many "freaks" in their party who also happen to be really good at organizing primaries and taking out centrist Democrats.

Last, but not least, calling these narco killers the new boat people of 2025 is an insult to the memory of the real people who risked everything to escape communism.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service