The myth of ‘jobs Americans won’t do’

Few slogans in American politics have been repeated as often—or accepted as readily—as the claim that “immigrants do the jobs Americans won’t do.” It is invoked to justify immigration policy, defend wage structures, and explain labor shortages. Yet the statement is misleading. Americans will do those jobs if survival demands it. Immigrants will avoid them if survival does not. The issue is not nationality or culture, but incentives and human nature.

The phrase suggests that American workers are lazy or entitled, unwilling to engage in hard labor, while immigrants are uniquely industrious. But history shows otherwise. Americans have long worked in agriculture, construction, hospitality, and service industries—the very jobs now said to be abandoned. What has changed is not willingness but the incentive structure.

When wages are suppressed by abundant foreign, under-the-table labor, when working conditions are poor, and when social programs provide survival without effort, the calculus shifts. The slogan is less a reflection of reality than a rhetorical device used to mask structural problems in the labor market.

Incentives and the Path of Least Resistance

Human nature is universal. Across cultures and countries, people follow the path of least resistance. If survival can be achieved without effort, effort declines. If survival requires work, work becomes unavoidable.

For some Americans, social safety nets—SNAP nutrition programs, housing assistance, and other benefits, create incentives to remain home. Many use these programs responsibly, but a percentage choose idleness because the system allows it. Why labor in the fields or kitchens when a check arrives without sweat?

Immigrants whether legal or illegal are not immune to the same instinct. While many illegal alien workers take difficult jobs, some exploit the system, finding ways to benefit from public resources or informal networks without working. The principle is the same: if survival is possible without labor, labor declines.

Thus, the claim that “immigrants will do the jobs Americans won’t” collapses. Both groups respond to incentives. Both groups avoid unnecessary effort when survival is guaranteed. Both groups work when survival demands it.

Survival as the Ultimate Incentive

Strip away the rhetoric, and survival is the ultimate motivator. If subsidies disappear, if the path of least resistance is closed, unemployed Americans will return to the workforce. The so-called laziness or entitlement will vanish under necessity. Hunger is a powerful teacher.

In such a scenario, the jobs immigrants supposedly monopolize would be filled by Americans. The instinct of survival would override cultural narratives. Illegal aliens, facing reduced opportunities, would be forced to return home to the country they came from.

This is not a condemnation of either group. It is a recognition of human nature. People work when they must. People avoid work when they can. The difference lies in the system that shapes the choice.

The Role of Policy and Rhetoric

The persistence of the slogan “Americans won’t do certain jobs” is not accidental. It serves employers who benefit from suppressed wages and abundant labor. It serves politicians who exploit emotional narratives to rally support. And it serves a broader system that obscures the real issue: incentives.

By focusing on nationality, the debate distracts from the structural problem. The question is not whether Americans or immigrants are willing to work. The question is whether the system rewards work or idleness. As long as subsidies provide survival without effort, and as long as wages remain artificially low, the imbalance will persist.

Human Nature Beyond Borders

It is tempting to attribute differences in labor participation to culture. Americans are portrayed as lazy, immigrants as hardworking. But this is a false dichotomy. Human nature is not bound by borders. Incentives shape behavior everywhere.

In countries with strong welfare systems, citizens respond to subsidies in the same way. In countries with weak safety nets, citizens respond to necessity in the same way. Immigrants are not immune to the path of least resistance. Americans are not uniquely lazy. The instinct is universal: why work when you can survive without it?

Removing the Incentive

The solution is straightforward though politically difficult: remove the incentive to remain idle. Reform subsidies so they support dignity without discouraging work. Ensure wages reflect the value of labor rather than being suppressed by artificial supply. Align the system so survival requires effort, and effort is rewarded fairly.

When artificial incentives are removed, American workers will step into the very jobs once claimed they would not do. As survival demands effort, the so‑called laziness disappears, and the workforce revives. Without those openings, illegal immigrants lose opportunities, and the result is a renewed American spirit, an awakening of dignity, responsibility, and strength that restores the nation’s greatness.

