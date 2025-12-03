The midterms are looming -- and the specter of death for a representative republic

Republicans better get their act together — and quickly. That said, I’m also urging pigs to fly.

I say this because the last, best hope for the Last, Best Hope will have expired on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 if they do not. And I, for one, I'm not holding my breath.

At this point, I fully expect Republicans to lose the House and possibly the Senate, effectively ending Trump's presidency and the MAGA Revolution. I know this opinion won't sit well with many of you, but, sadly, I believe it to be the truth.

One might logically ask how this could be possible given that many of the views and policies Democrats promote are unpopular with the majority of Americans, and the fact that Republicans currently hold the House, Senate, and presidency?

There is at least a three-part answer to that query: rampant cheating on the part of Democrats, idiocy on the part of a misinformed electorate, and extreme cravenness on the part of Republicans.

If Republicans do blow it, they will have squandered their last chance to fundamentally transform the nation back to its founding ideals. The only hope for the country was for Trump and his administration to somehow defeat the endlessly vast Deep State and all the major institutions that are arrayed against them.

Unfortunately, at this point, the only possibility to achieve even a partial victory would be to nuke the filibuster and pass a full slate of election laws to prevent industrial scale fraud and cheating by the Democrats. (After which, they could theoretically reestablish the filibuster.)

But Republicans prefer losing to leading ... and will now likely get their wish in perpetuity.

Unfortunately for the American people, Democrats love to win almost as much as they disdain the citizens whose lives they are likely to wreck. Open borders, rampant crime and corruption, and an even more gargantuan welfare state will see to that.

Unlimited spending, disincentives to work, and other Marxist policies will eventually destroy the economy as certainly as Gavin Newsom uses hair gel or that the sun will rise in the east tomorrow morning. Despite his flaws and occasional unforced errors, sans Trump, there is no one to even effectively fight the giant leftist blob, let alone have a chance at winning.

The new and even more radicalized Democrats, citing Trump, will end the filibuster should they feel the need, dispense with the Electoral College, re-open the borders, make Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico states, retake full control of the military and intelligence agencies and re-weaponize them, and make criticism of the government a crime.

For starters.

That's what’s at stake.

For a nation unaware that its effective demise is potentially now only months away.

“But Eric, if you say Republicans aren't fully committed to their bit, and they haven’t passed much of Trump’s agenda, why does it matter who’s elected?”

For the same reason it matters if your daughter is dating an unstable monster or a generally decent yet somewhat timid and underachieving lad.

I am on record as stating, years ago, that I did not believe the country could be restored to its former glory after the Obama administration fundamentally transformed it by taking a wrecking ball to it and its founding principles.

And then, with Trump’s ascension and the burgeoning MAGA movement, I saw a tiny glimmer of hope. I let myself fantasize about equal justice under the rule of law, a more limited government of, by, and for the people, a renewed respect for productivity and excellence — and those who came before us. A restoration of pride and sanity.

But it appears it was all only a fantasy, ephemeral, due to the staggeringly vast corruption and rigid ideology of our media, academia, blue state governments, “charitable” organizations, the Deep State, and, increasingly, major religions. And the aforementioned and unforgivable weakness of RINOs.

On July 4, 1776, we declared our independence. On Nov. 3, 2026, more than a quarter of a Millenium later, we may render that declaration null and void, effectively declaring our dependence on an ever-more bloated -- and permanent -- one-party state. In doing so, we would also overturn the Emancipation Proclamation and sign off on our unwavering fealty to the Democrat party.

You can rest assured Democrats will approve of this slavery just as heartily as they did the enslavement of others in the 19th century.

