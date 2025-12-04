The left’s political phishing

Holiday scams are rising as many rush for deals yet discount due diligence.

The left employs its own kind of political phishing, creative, yet driven by emotions such as vanity, guilt, and vengeance.

Regardless of how it is done, liberalism often disguises its true political aims. Comparing even those political tactics to more nefarious holiday hustles could be useful.

A growing fraud is the non-delivery scam.

According to the FBI, this is “where you pay for goods or services … but you never receive the items.”

The sale seems too good to pass up, beguiling the buyer with attentive ads. You must get that new product. But in the end, you do not get what you paid for.

Progressives have used a bit of this tactic politically over several decades in passing entitlements without the means to fully deliver them.

The Affordable Care Act (including enhanced subsidies) is anything but affordable.

Medicare, a pillar of Democrats’ Great Society, has ballooned such that its Hospital Insurance Trust Fund is projected to be “depleted by 2033, at which point payments to hospitals would be reduced by 11 percent.”

Social Security’s OASI ‘retirement’ trust fund is also projected to become depleted in 2033, “with 77 percent of benefits payable at that time.”

Like non-delivery of an item, we cannot excuse the failure because of the Democrat party’s purported goodwill in selling their perishable items. Good intentions alone cannot fiscally sustain a nation nor one’s own pocketbook.

There is also the “grandmother scam.” A person receives a panicked email or text from someone impersonating an older loved one, desperate for money. A person feels bound to help. Who can say no to grandma?

How many times have Democrats tried to guilt Republicans in passing legislation not with persuasive policy but with heartstring headlines of hunger, lost safety nets, or furloughed federal employees?

Conservatives must understand that benevolence can be contorted against them into emotional blackmail. To reflexively yield to this without debate is bad policy, doing no favors to advance GOP goals. You will not get any credit by giving in to the scammer just once, no matter what ‘grandma’ claims.

For Republicans, the better course to follow is President Trump’s: have courage of conviction and do not automatically fall for the left’s laments.

The final scam is the cruelest, happening not just in December but now year-round. It is known as “pig butchering,” where sophisticated online scammers gain confidence with victims who then lose their life savings due to the false sense of security and intimacy.

It is malice aimed at those who worked hard to provide for themselves and their families.

Those guilty of this disgraceful theft do not advance in life through worthwhile effort.

Instead, with jealousy toward the successful, their only “work” is the grift.

While not necessarily criminal, do we not see a very slight shade of this emotional envy from those who demonize achievement?

Coming to mind are radical leftists who believe today’s capitalist is a robber baron caricature that must be brought down to size.

Their envy would tax business punitively, regulate disruptively and destroy practically.

In the end, the modern American left wishes to take from those that have. It seeks to economically butcher the abundance created in this republic.

The Latin term caveat emptor dates back centuries in English common law, meaning ‘let the buyer beware.’ Eager purchasers should do their homework and inspect before buying or walking away.

Walking away from liberalism is also an option. Caveat emptor is a prudent warning to protect hard-earned dollars from hidden dangers.

It applies no less to our political decision-making and future. Modern liberalism is designed to attract exuberant buyers for its faulty political goods.

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License