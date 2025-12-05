The left's appetite for destruction

Eeyore here, back with another shot of truth to be injected into your system. (At least it’s not an experimental mRNA ‘vaccine,’ right?)

Today’s Democrats partake in, wallow in -- and support -- crime, fraud, grift, graft, and disdain of America. Those who support them do so out of some combination of ignorance, resentment, jealousy, or suicidal empathy. Oh, and basic mental illness. This insanity poses an existential threat to the republic for which many of us still stand. The examples of insanity are legion.

Many Democrats are O.K. with killing innocent babies who survived abortion procedures, but apparently not narco-terrorists who survived a first missile strike.

How is it possible for any human to simultaneously hold those two beliefs?

The late, great P.J. O’Rourke had the best take on the ‘progressive’ mindset, writing: “Consider how much you'd have to hate free will to come up with a political platform that advocates killing unborn babies but not convicted murderers. A callous pragmatist might favor abortion and capital punishment. A devout Christian would sanction neither. But it takes years of therapy to arrive at the liberal view.”

The Democrat’s candidate to become mayor of Nashville actually said she wanted to be mayor of Nashville “because I hate this city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music. I hate all the things that make Nashville apparently an 'IT CITY' to the rest of the country." She hates everything about the city she wishes to run. Guess she wanted to fundamentally transform it.

She received 77% of the Music City residents’ votes.

How could this happen? How could/did we get here?

Actually, it was almost inevitable because we grew too successful, and thereafter too soft.

This is a historical pattern oft repeated. We no longer had to work that hard daily to survive — and have had no Great War or Depression of late to challenge us and demand our focus. Ironically, the very success that our Founders, ideals, and free-market capitalist system bequeathed to us led to so many today disdaining our Founders, ideals, and free-market capitalist system. And to radical leftists taking control of academia and mainstream media. Because they could. Because the rest of us let them.

And so the wealthy refuse to procreate while the world’s poor reproduce at astounding rates. Folks who point out massive fraud and corruption are mocked and despised, whether it be DOGE, government whistleblowers, or regular folks. Fewer seem upset by the massive fraud and corruption itself.

Excellence, nee competence, punctuality, discipline, and control are deemed racist. Along with highways, math, IDs, and almost everything else on Earth.

Even the Pope lauds Islam, despite the fact that its adherents murder countless thousands of Christians around the globe every year.

So, in this Depraved New World, crime is excused and punishment is considered evil. The achievers are despised, the indigent lauded. Christianity is considered passé, silly, or even hateful, while academia and media brand Islam as the official Religion of Peace.

In the not-so-jolly new England, rapists and stabbers run wild and free, whilst those who publicly criticize them — or the government that has tolerated these (unpunished) crimes for years upon years now — are ‘visited’ by constables or sent to prison.

Appetite for destruction? Inarguably so. And yet progressives say, “Yum, give us more!”

Image: Kurt Bauschardt, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed