The left down in Honduras

We woke up Monday morning with good news from Honduras: the left was rejected again! From Argentina to Bolivia to Chile to now Honduras, the candidates from the left are not winning. Here is the story:

Early results from the general election in Honduras show Nasry Asfura, leader of the right-wing National Party, has a very narrow lead. With more than 40% of the votes counted, the conservative candidate was just ahead of former TV host and Vice-President Salvador Nasralla, according to preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Stressing that the results were both ‘preliminary and partial’, the head of the CNE said that the race was on a knife-edge between the two conservative candidates. Asfura is fractionally in the lead with 40.5% of the vote, while his nearest challenger, Nasralla, is on 39%.

These two men will have to form some kind of centrist coalition. The good news is that both promised to cut ties with Venezuela. More good news is that Rixi Moncada, the candidate of the left, is down at 20%.

President Trump became a huge factor in this election. He endorsed Mr. Asfura, the former mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, because he’d be a partner to “fight the Narcocommunists” and counter drug-trafficking. I think that you are seeing the influence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has declared war on narcostates. The Trump administration promised to review the $190 million economic and governance aid package if the left won. It clearly had an impact in crushing the left because of the importance of U.S.-Honduras trade.

The big picture is that the left is losing. It loses when they govern, mess things up, and voters throw them out. The left can only win when it cheats (Venezuela) or denies people an election (Cuba). The left loses when you hold an honest election, as we are seeing in Honduras.

Congratulations to the small nation of Honduras in Central America. This is a big signal for other countries to follow. Are you listening, Colombia and Venezuela?

