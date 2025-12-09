The Democrat pipe bomber narrative blows up

The arrest of the alleged January 6 pipe bomber has posed some serious problems for the Democrat’s preferred narrative that the bomber must have been an evil, MAGA, insurrectionist, domestic terrorist, Trump-loving, white supremacist guy determined to overturn the election by setting off bombs that would distract noble Capital Police personnel at just the right moment, thus allowing the equally evil and obviously coordinated rioters to overrun the Capital Building and murder every helpless and noble Democrat member of Congress.

Whew. I need to take a break after writing that sentence. Please bear with me…

Graphic: X Post

Almost immediately, Jake Tapper of CNN, despite having photos, reported the bomber was a 30-year-old white man. That assertion didn’t last long—Tapper was forced to issue a rare correction and apology--but Democrats, congressional, media and otherwise, were determined to prop up the primary narrative. That lasted only a little longer.

By Thursday evening, the narrative was already being test-marketed. By Friday morning, nearly every legacy media outlet had snapped to attention and begun parroting it in perfect, predictable unison. And all of these reports were based on “anonymous sources.” There were several obvious reasons this storyline never passed the smell test. To begin with, FBI records show that Cole began purchasing components for his bomb-making materials in May 2019 — long before the 2020 election and any dispute over its outcome.

Even worse, Cole’s family are staunch leftists who sued the Trump Administration over immigration policies, employing uber-leftist and race-hustling lawyer Benjamin Crump to handle the case. Crump was hired by the families of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, among others.

There remained the issue of why the FBI did nothing with this case for four years. If Brian Cole Jr. really was the MAGA lunatic of leftist song and story, wouldn’t Biden’s Handlers have done everything they could to arrest him? Wouldn’t they have played that for maximum PR value and maximum damage to Republicans?

There was also the problem of the bombs, placed some 17 hours prior to when it would have been necessary for them to serve as a distraction. They were equipped with cheap, one-hour kitchen timers even the FBI was grudgingly forced to admit under oath in congressional testimony could not possibly have set off the bombs 17 hours later and didn’t detonate them one hour later. Despite that reality, the Biden/Wray FBI always maintained the bombs were fully functional and could have been deadly.

Graphic: X Post

And then the Cole family obliterated the narrative. Cole’s Grandmother Loretta identified Cole as an apolitical, autistic “computer nerd” who works in data entry at the family bail bond business, which apparently specializes in immigration cases. Cole has no party affiliation, is a recluse and never votes.

He’s not politically affiliated with anything. He has no social media contacts. He’s never online going back and forth with politics or anything like that. He says he don’t like either party. He’s borderline autistic. He’s slow. He may be 30, but he’s got the mind of a 16-year-old. That’s why we’re thinking – What the hell? What’s going on? We were told that the main thing he’s very upset about is that he disappointed us, that he got locked up. We told him we’re out here, we’re going to make sure [every]thing’s taken care of. We’re terrified. They say they’ve got all this evidence. Whatever happened, we’ve still got to fight it. We have to figure out what to do.

Loretta continued:

He doesn’t have a girlfriend. That’s how slow he is. He’s just off in a little world on his own. He stays downstairs and he used to be with his dog all the time. That’s why everything is so messed up with us because he’s a good kid. If you knew him, you would say that he couldn’t have done it. And if he did, it was just him trying to prove a point or whatever. He probably doesn’t even know the magnitude of what he’s done, if he did it.

So, not a white supremacist mastermind then?

This might explain why Cole planted bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters. He really is apolitical, and it seems unlikely he was in any way coordinated with anyone at the Capital, particularly considering it now seems clear it was the Capital Police, and far more FBI employees than former FBI Director Wray admitted were present---some 274--who provoked the crowd, opened doors for them and even escorted many of them about the building, happily chatting with them and never asking them to leave.

Cole is reportedly cooperating with investigators so we may eventually learn more. Happily, the Democrat narrative has crashed and burned, and it couldn’t happen to worse people.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.