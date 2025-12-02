The D.C. attack is a horrific lesson in immigration control

There are moments in national life when priorities become unmistakably clear, and the horrific shooting of two National Guard members near the White House was one of them.

The attack was allegedly carried out by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States through Biden-Harris “humanitarian” programs. This should force Republicans to reassess what truly matters in immigration policy.

The incident was truly heinous. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, lost her life while serving under Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful. Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, only four years older, nearly did the same. Lakanwal allegedly (it’s so tiresome using that word here) drove more than 40 hours from Washington State before opening fire at Farragut West station.

President Donald Trump responded quickly, moving to reinforce security in the capital. He ordered sweeping immigration changes aimed directly at the vulnerabilities revealed by the attack.

Those steps included an indefinite national pause on all asylum decisions touching more than 2.2 million pending cases, a suspension of immigration processing for Afghan nationals, a review of 233,000 asylum cases approved under the Biden-Harris administration, and a rigorous reexamination of green cards from nineteen high-risk countries under Presidential Proclamation 10949.

Temporary Protected Status designations were canceled, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands from Venezuela, Haiti, Somalia, and Afghanistan. The refugee resettlement program was halted, with its annual ceiling cut to 7,500, the lowest in U.S. history. Additional measures included mass deportation operations in Chicago and Los Angeles, with a focus on those from “countries of concern.”

New restrictions were imposed on federal benefits for non-citizens, and directives were issued to pursue denaturalization for naturalized criminals. These actions were targeted at the policies that actually failed, creating openings for real danger.

That is the point Republicans should remember. H-1B visas did not create these failures. Border laxity, mass humanitarian admissions, and overextended parole programs did. Lakanwal entered in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a parole effort expanded by Biden-Harris to fast-track evacuees from Afghanistan. He later secured asylum after what should have been intensive vetting.

Yet online debates inside the GOP continue to spin in a very different direction. Anger over the H-1B program has become a recurring fixation in certain conservative corners.

During Trump’s 2024 campaign, he made clear that mass deportations and border security were the central pillars of his agenda, not eliminating skilled visas. His public comments on June 12 expressed openness to high-skill pathways for U.S.-educated graduates. By November 25, social media influencers were attacking Elon Musk for supporting H-1B. Vivek Ramaswamy and Musk defended high-skill immigration on December 26. Steve Bannon forcefully objected.

Trump stepped in two days later to reaffirm his support for the program, telling the New York Post it remained valuable to America’s economy. That debate carried into January 2025, with restrictionists like Bannon urging far deeper cuts.

But while the online right argued about a relatively small, highly vetted program capped at 85,000 new visas per year, Trump was already taking action where the real numbers stood.

In March, he shut down the CHNV parole program for over 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. A judge issued a temporary halt on April 10, but the Supreme Court overrode it in May. By then, Trump had moved to terminate TPS for more than a million people, including 350,000 Venezuelans. These programs dwarfed H-1B on every measurable scale.

Even in legal immigration, Trump reformulated H-1B with substantial new restrictions. On September 19, he imposed a $100,000 annual application fee to discourage low-value hiring. His administration proudly expanded wage-based prioritization to ensure only the highest contributors were selected. Crucially, Biden-Harris “humanitarian” pathways admitted over 1.93 million migrants through CHNV and TPS expansions—nearly 30 times H-1B’s cap.

In light of the D.C. tragedy, Republicans cannot afford distraction. A skilled-worker program with multi-layered vetting, employer sponsorship, high costs, and strict caps is not the source of today’s security threats. The real risk lies in the enormous “humanitarian” pipelines that have overwhelmed enforcement and vetting systems.

Trump understands this. His policies reflect that understanding. The GOP base would do well to follow his lead by focusing on national security and public safety.

The lesson could not be clearer: America must never allow another tragedy like the one that took Sarah Beckstrom’s life and nearly claimed Andrew Wolfe’s. Immigration policy must be shaped around preventing that kind of terror, not chasing online quarrels about programs that play no role in such violence. Making America great again means protecting American lives, closing the gaps that let dangerous actors slip through, and enforcing laws with the seriousness this moment demands.

Nothing matters more than that. Regardless of what certain e-celebrites, perhaps focused more on clicks and clout than placing America first, might spew to their followers.

Be not deceived.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Dr. Cotto's Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image generated by ChatGPT.