Tennessee-hating candidate goes down in flames in congressional special election

Tennessee dodged a bullet last night when Democrat Aftyn Behn lost the congressional special election to Republican Matt Van Epps by a landslide.

According to The Tennessean:

Tennessee’s 7th District Congressional seat will remain Republican after U.S. Army combat veteran Matt Van Epps successfully held off a challenge from liberal state Rep. Democrat Aftyn Behn in the last showdown election of 2025. The seat was left vacant by U.S. Rep. Mark Green who retired earlier this year to seek a job in the private sector.

Which was good news for Congress and the voters: there had been some concerns that she would actually win.

All the same, the result was a little sobering. Republican Party registrations in that district outnumber Democratic registrations by 10 points. Van Epps's margin was eight or nine points. And President Trump won the area by 22 points in 2024.

Eight or nine points, though, is decent and comfortable, for now. Any claims that voters are shifting or turning on President Trump, is nonsense. Van Epps, a combat vet, ran under the Trump banner.

What's even more notable though, is that Behn was a bad candidate. Bad candidates don't win elections, no matter what their party.

It's not just that she was on the fringe far left. She stunk something fierce when news got out about a 2019 or 2020 phone call she made stating she hated Nashville, she hated its cultural conventions, and she hated country music.

I've never heard a candidate do that, not even Hillary Clinton, who hated 'deplorables;' Barack Obama, who complained about bitter clingers; or Katie Porter, who said she didn't need the votes of Trump voters to win the California governor's race. Those loathings were all party-specific. This hate was completely universal to Nashville and all of Tennessee, no matter what your party.

She defended herself badly, too:

CNN: "Do you think it was a mistake to say you hated Nashville?"



AFTYN BEHN: "I was a private citizen."



Vote for Matt Van Epps pic.twitter.com/ql4cNpdHPD — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) December 1, 2025

Not that it affected Nashville's blue voters:

Dem candidate: I hate Nashville!



Nashville: pic.twitter.com/i0kTbRF5ha — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 3, 2025

Talk about excrement-eating.

Hatred for the public is very common on the radical side of the left. Lenin didn't like the Russian people, either. But count on the left to like people like them.

Reynolds also noted that she wrote in an op-ed that she considered Tennessee a racist state.

He additionally pointed out that Behn had a penchant for doing stupid performative stunts.

Her idiocies piled up.

The problem, though, is that Democrats probably know this. Maybe they let her run because they knew she couldn't possibly win in a red district. And they are celebrating that they gained ground.

What happens when they run a good candidate instead of a bad one, though, good from their perspective, that is, which is the type of candidate who can win? An Abigail Spanberger type -- housewifey, suburban, deep-state background (which is their idea of 'patriotic'), no stupid stunts or porno films in the background? They can get the same extremism they would get with Behn, clothed in a respectable wrapper.

They may make this move next time, and find a way to win the House by midterms.

So it's up to Republicans to find an effective way to counter this, given that Republicans, happy as they are to have President Trump and the return of sanity, have grown complacent, with many staying home at midterms. They've got to find a way to rally the voters to just turn up.

One can only hope the best minds in the party are on this.

