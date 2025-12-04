SCOTUS blasts New Jersey attorney general for malicious subpoena

With the reversal of Roe, abortion legislation is now back in the hands of the states, but any success for the pro-life movement was unacceptable for New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin. Thus, he decided to target pro-life centers in New Jersey in a way that stood to intimidate the center’s donors, and possibly threaten its services:

Platkin, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy, began scrutinizing pregnancy counseling centers in July 2022 by launching a ‘strike force’ to promote abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision. Platkin said such facilities presented consumer fraud concerns because they misled donors and clients about the services they offered.

The allegations of “fraud” were entirely unfounded, but that didn’t stop Playkin from filing an investigative subpoena against a small nonprofit:

First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a nonprofit comprising five facilities across north and central New Jersey, has been wrapped up since 2023 in the dispute over an investigative subpoena issued by Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who alleges the nonprofit could be defrauding its donors. First Choice counters that the inquiry is baseless and a First Amendment threat because it has rattled donors, who have kept the centers afloat for four decades. [snip] ‘I think it’s important to realize that there have been no complaints that have been cited by the attorney general against First Choice, not one,’ [First Choice Executive Director] Huber said. ‘So, when we received the subpoena, it was clearly a fishing expedition. There were no complaints by donors or clients.’

Give me the pro-lifer, I’ll find you the crime.

Now though, the SCOTUS is involved, with Justice Clarence Thomas recently exposing the deep rot of the New Jersey attorney general’s office:

‘You had no basis to think that they were deceiving any of their contributors?’ Thomas asked Chief Counsel Sundeep Iyer. ‘We certainly had complaints about crisis pregnancy centers,’ Iyer deflected before admitting none specifically applied to First Choice, a faith-based nonprofit with five facilities across the Garden State that discourages women from terminating their pregnancies.

Chief Justice John Roberts wasn’t going to have any of Iyer’s nonsense either, and asked this rhetorical question:

Chief Justice John Roberts pressed New Jersey, ‘you don’t think it might have an effect on future potential donors to the organization to know that their name, phone number, address, etcetera could be disclosed as a result of the subpoena?’

Other Justices also challenged the legitimacy of the AG’s subpoena.

Erin Hawley, senior counsel and vice president of the Center for Life and regulatory practice with Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, wrote a scathing opinion piece for USA Today. It said, in part:

Platkin issued a sweeping subpoena to First Choice, demanding that it produce ‘over a decade’s worth of documentation’, including the identities, phone numbers and personal addresses of nearly 5,000 of its donors. All this despite the fact that the attorney general has not identified a single complaint against First Choice. [snip] Platkin’s subpoena also violates the Constitution. The First Amendment protects the right to associate and to do so privately. Because revealing one’s membership or support for an advocacy group tells the world about a person’s most deeply held beliefs, the Supreme Court has held that donors have a constitutional right to anonymously support causes. It stands to reason that donors to First Choice would be unlikely to donate knowing their information could be exposed to a state official who has a history of hostility toward pro-life viewpoints.

No matter which weak excuses Platkin and his attorney offered to SCOTUS, it’s apparent that he went after First Choice because it is a pro-life center, and because they did not provide abortions. I suspect that the AG’s office wanted to make an example of them.

If that’s not malicious, I don’t know what is.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.