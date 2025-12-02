Saying 'No' to kratom prohibition

While hiking in California this summer, I stumbled on a holistic wellness shop serving a variety of tea-based drinks. The lovely woman working the counter ran me through the menu, noting the benefits of the unconventional ingredients, which ranged from reishi mushrooms to lapis lazuli. One of her best-selling drinks would open my heart chakra and another would open my third eye, she told me.

The most popular drink on the menu contained kratom, a controversial ingredient whose possible side effects were not disclosed. Kratom is a tree from Southeast Asia whose leaves can be smoked or processed into several products for oral consumption to feel the effects of its two psychoactive ingredients. Depending on the dosage, the effects of kratom range from boosting energy to easing the symptoms of opioid withdrawal.

Kratom isn’t new, but its growing popularity in America is -- and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has caught on. In typical FDA fashion, the federal agency is looking to impose an effective full prohibition on the substance by targeting one of its two psychoactive ingredients, 7-OH, with an aggressive crackdown.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the federal government has considered banning kratom. Almost a decade ago, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) was set to categorize kratom as a Schedule I drug -- the most restrictive category, housing substances which the federal government deems to have no medical use and a high potential for abuse -- before widespread backlash caused the agency to back off.

The small amount of kratom in the drink probably wouldn’t have had much effect on me had I ordered it. But if I didn’t happen to work in analyzing drug policy, I would have had no idea that I was consuming a potentially addictive substance -- and that’s not cool. Unfortunately, this issue goes far beyond that tiny shop in the middle of the California wilderness. Nationwide, unsuspecting consumers are purchasing kratom at their local convenience stores without understanding the short and long-term effects the substance could have on their lives.

Despite my accidental encounter with kratom, I don’t think banning kratom is a sensible move for one simple reason: prohibition has never worked. A quick look back through American history tells us exactly how this will play out if the federal government does decide to restrict access to kratom. Do we really want a repeat of the alcohol prohibition of the 1920s or the crack epidemic of the 1980s? For a more contemporary comparison, we can look at the effects the attacks on tobacco and nicotine have had on the products available to consumers. Every time it was tried, prohibition failed and needless harm was inflicted on Americans.

While prohibition isn’t the answer, neither is complacency. If the government has a role here, it is to regulate for the safety of consumers. From all of these failed attempts to control, we know Americans will find a way to use the substances they desire. When there is no legal pathway to do so, those users will find themselves in more dangerous territory.

There is clearly a demand for kratom and a lack of regulation on its legal market. This is eerily similar to the situation we are seeing play out with the rise in counterfeit nicotine and tobacco products. In failing to regulate vapes and nicotine pouches properly, the FDA has invited international counterfeits to flood the market to meet demand. All the while, consumers are wholly unaware of the harm the products are causing them.

Instead of caving to their primal desire to ban, the federal government needs to properly regulate the legal kratom market to ensure adult consumers have access to reliably labeled and formulated products. Given their recent track record, that wish is likely too much for the FDA and DEA to fulfill.

Sofia Hamilton is a spokesperson for Young Voices and a health care policy analyst at a DC-area advocacy organization. Her work has appeared in publications such as the Washington Examiner, MSNBC, and Reason Magazine.

Image: Michael Kray