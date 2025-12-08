Reporting vs. reality

The media uses their platform to influence the public to the left, because they want Democrats to win elections. A significant amount of reporting is just Democrat talking points pushing their agenda. They care little about the truth or reality.

Here are a few examples:

On the economy, tariffs, and inflation:

For months before the 2024 elections, the media and other Democrats were peddling predictions that Trump’s tariffs were going to cost every family $4,700 per year. The price of cars, houses, and other things were going to go up substantially.

Somehow, as the media campaigned for Biden, and then Kamala, they never cared that Biden’s policies actually raised prices by over 20% which cost an average family over $17,000 per year for every year. The inflated prices caused by Democrat policies are what is causing great harm today.

When Trump implemented the tariffs on April 2nd, the media and other Democrats spread doom and gloom. The economy and the stock market were going to collapse and inflation was going to soar. Shelves were going to be empty. The media and other Democrats continue to repeat the lie that Biden inherited a disastrous economy and he had no choice but to ramp up spending.

Reality:

The economy grew rapidly in the last nine months of 2020 and inflation was still below 2%. Jobs were coming back at a rate of over 1.5 million per month. Since Trump’s policies and tariffs went into effect, inflation has been trending downward, the stock market has continually hit records, and economic growth has been around 4% in the 2nd and 3rd quarter, before the government shutdown.

The U.S has had record travel Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving. The U.S. also had record sales on Black Friday and through the weekend. House prices and car prices are flat. Interest rates and mortgage rates are down since Trump took office. Crude oil has dropped substantially. Gas prices are the lowest in four years. Energy affects everything.

Profit margins at companies are up. The shelves are full.

One thing that is significantly inflated is health insurance, which has nothing to do with the tariffs. It is still soaring because of Obamacare, and has skyrocketed for 15 years, ever since the law was passed—even as the public has been bombarded with reporting that Democrats have made health care more affordable. Democrats passed the law to end the subsidies for high income people, not Republicans.

On the government shutdown:

The media did their best not to blame Democrats for the shutdown, with articles everywhere placing that blame on Republicans.

Reality:

Democrats kept the government closed because they had the numbers to do so. The shutdown only ended when six Democrats broke from their party and gave Republicans the numbers they needed to open things back up.

On climate change:

For several decades, the media, entertainers, educators, and “scientists” have spread pure propaganda that humans and our use of oil, coal, natural gas, cars, as well as meat consumption, are all behind “rising CO2” and other things are causing temperatures to rise, sea levels to rise rapidly, and more severe storms.

Reality:

There is no scientific data that shows a direct relationship between our use of anything, or CO2 content and temperatures, storms, and sea levels. The climate has always fluctuated naturally and cyclically, and still is. The purpose of the propaganda is to transfer massive amounts of money to green pushers and to control our lives.

On war crimes and illegal orders:

Six members of Congress put out programmed videos telling the military to ignore illegal orders, even though they have no examples of illegal orders. They falsely claim that the reason for their diatribes is just a community service announcement.

Reality:

The true purpose is to destroy Trump and Hegseth in the minds of the public. They have been trying to take out Trump for ten years, and Hegseth since he was nominated. If it were a public service announcement, we would have seen it in previous administrations.

We didn’t see any Democrats issue a PSA when Obama was taking out thousands of people including some U.S citizens. He even bragged about it.

We didn’t see a PSA when Biden took out an innocent family in Afghanistan.

We didn’t see a PSA when Austin went AWOL twice, without telling Biden.

We didn’t see a PSA about the rule of law when the unelected people were using the autopen for executive orders.

It is a tremendous threat to our survival as a great republic when the media is so willing to spread propaganda to elect Democrats and push their agenda. They do not care how many lies they have to tell or who they destroy. They just care about power for leftists.

Image generated by AI.