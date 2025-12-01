Rebuilding in the fire zone

According to the statistics, as of today, a little over 1,000 building permits have been issued for the 13,000 properties damaged in the Palisades fire in California. The process of trying to obtain a permit is arduous at best, and frustrating. The owners of the properties who want to rebuild have to submit plans to the city, usually drawn by a California AIA licensed architect. The city, or the county developmental service department, then wants an employee to go through the plans and “red line” them for adjustments.

Then, the home owner is probably going to hire a licensed, insured, bonded contractor to build the home. (A bond is different from insurance as the insurance covers the contractor for liability, but the bond assures the client/owner of the ability of the contractor to guarantee his skills.) If the contractor fails in his profession, the bonding company will pay for the repair, but the contractor must repay the bonding company.

So, for all this, the city or the county has no liability and cannot be sued for any errors, liability, or missteps by the contractor or the architect. They, the government entity, has exempted itself under the law for these responsibilities. So why does anyone need them to review the plans and give them a stamp of approval? Well, it gets to the question of money. The building departments, or the development review board, wants to make sure that the owners of the property are “safe”. They use the International Construction Code, formerly known as the UBC, Universal Building Code, to hogtie the owners and contractors into spending enormous amounts of money on “safety” issues. These “building codes” get rewritten every few years by the engineers and safety gurus to sell a newer and more expensive set of building revisions.

There are homes in America that are 300 years old and were built with no building codes, and they are still standing today. Some building codes were propounded by communities over a hundred years ago, but a lot of the homes in America were built without permits.

As an ex-planning and zoning commissioner, and as a former licensed building contractor, there is really no reason for the developmental services department to fine-tooth the plans for correction to comply with some international code. The plans for the permit should be submitted to the zoning department to satisfy height and setback restrictions, as well as zoning and lot coverage limits. This process should take 30 minutes per plan, charge $250, and let the building begin. Between the contractor and the architect, and the bank picking up the lien clearances to ensure the work has been done, there is no need for the government entity to send out building inspectors to “green tag” the work. If the bank or owner wants an inspector, they can hire one on their own.

The cities and counties could save a lot of money by eliminating the building inspection department, and let the zoning, contractors, and architects do the work. The work would be done faster, and any liability would fall onto the contractor and architects and their bonds. Make the bonds for each house paid for by the contractor and architect be for three years, and enough money to cover any shoddy work. There are many homes built in the Los Angeles area with 1950’s building codes that still stand with integrity today, and have withstood the earthquakes and other disasters. Go back to those construction guidelines, and with the improvement in products and techniques, the homes could be built for a lot less money and a lot quicker. Let’s see some innovation and progress in this mess and get government out of the way to let business work.

