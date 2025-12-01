Portland drops ‘Christmas’ — it’s just The Tree

’Tis the season to be jolly. What season, though, is hard to say if you’re in Portland, Oregon, where the official “tree” lighting ceremony meticulously avoids the word “Christmas.”

The liberal-run city “sparked outrage” online, the New York Post reported, when the name of the actual holiday was avoided by all speakers and by advertising for the 41st annual event.

A member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs started off the event by thanking the crowd for being on hand on Native American Heritage Day. (The event was held on the day after Thanksgiving, which was designated to honor Native Americans by President Barack Obama in 2009.)

Two younger members of the tribe then referred to “the tree lighting,” before the next speaker, donned in a Palestinian flag, led the group in a chant of “Free Palestine.”

“This is the perfect time to bring this up. There are a lot of genocides going on,” she told the celebrants, before singing the “Strong Woman Song,” and saying that it “felt appropriate since we’re representing our matriarchs up here.”

Finally, an hour into the ceremony, Mayor Keith Wilson spoke and introduced Santa Claus and the city’s representatives, then lit the 10,000-bulb, 75-foot-tall tree.

The event “seemed to lack the usual Christmas spirit that most US cities embrace during the holiday season,” according to the Post, but noted that Santa did pose for pictures with families, and carols such as “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Deck the Halls” were sung.

Nevertheless, online commenters were underwhelmed.

The City of Portland and local media outlets are calling this “The Tree” because they despise Christians like me and many of you so much they can’t bring themselves to say the word “Christmas.”



Friends, I’m reclaiming this tree and it is HEREBY the Portland CHRISTMAS Tree 🎄✝️ pic.twitter.com/OPq78JxV6p — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) November 30, 2025