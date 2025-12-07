Peacekeeping in Chicago

Democrats don’t limit themselves to adherence to reality. Morally and intellectually superior beings, the self-imagined elite create their own reality and demand everyone else live in it. So perfect are they, their beliefs and policies are non-falsifiable. They can’t possibly be wrong and there can exist no evidence that can convince them otherwise. They’re also long-term thinkers, because rejecting reality mystically allows them to see things as they ought to be and will be when their policies inevitably correct the errors and inherent deficiencies of Normal Americans.

One manifestation of this kind of superiority is the “Defund the Police” Movement, which has never entirely died. However, it has been such a disaster that even a few blue cities have had to backtrack while pretending they’re not backtracking at all. Others have tried to replace the police with “Violence Interrupters” or “Peacekeepers.” That too has been disastrous.

The problem is people of good will and actual ability aren’t going to work for a blue city that won’t give them the training, equipment and backing to protect their lives as they journey out into the worst neighborhoods to do the jobs sane people know require police officers. Accordingly, the self-imagined elite usually hire criminals for those positions on the apparent theory they know all about violence and other criminals will surely obey them. They’re right about the violence part and tragically wrong about the rest. To be fair, some well-intentioned people are also involved but quickly come to realize we’re lucky to have competent cops.

It will come as no surprise to learn Chicago has had such a “Peacekeeper” program for several years, and while Illinois Governor JB Pritzger and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claim that program has miraculously reduced crime, reality has, as it tends to do, asserted itself:

There has been debate in Chicago over the wisdom and effectiveness (or lack thereof) of the Windy City’s so-called “peacekeeper” program for years. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) touted its supposed effectiveness back in April, while critics have noted that some of the former gang members and ex-convicts who are members of the program have gone on to commit more crimes. Over the last four or so months alone, it would seem that the critics’ point has been strengthened after multiple arrests among some of the members on allegations that they’ve committed violent crimes.

Like one Michael Nash:

Graphic: X Post

Why anyone would hire someone like Nash for a pseudo-police job surely pushes the boundaries of reality:

Court records show Nash’s felony history includes two years for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon last year, eight years for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2019, three years for the same offense in 2014, one year for possession of a controlled substance in 2012, three years for attempted robbery in 2008 and three years for possessing a stolen motor vehicle in 2007.

This Peacekeeper took a swing—on camera—at a Chicago cop:

Graphic: X Post

Sure Governor, Chicago needs more people like Alexander and this guy:

Graphic: X Post

Six days after a photo was taken of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker posing alongside a Peacekeeper, court records claim the man was part of a violent crash-and-grab burglary on Michigan Avenue and a crash that killed a young father, the ABC7 I-Team has learned. Chicago police said it was a squad of seven who shattered the Magnificent Mile storefront of Louis Vuitton and sped off with hundreds of thousands worth of designer goods on September 11 before one the alleged getaway cars crashed into Mark Arceta’s vehicle, killing the expectant father whose son was born the next day.

It turns out this particular “Peacekeeper” was exceptionally well-qualified, if outstanding warrants and a stellar criminal record count as qualifications:

Graphic: X Post

Mayor Johnson is particularly fond of such people:

Graphic: X Post

A Newsmax story revealed that over $60,000,000 in taxpayer funding had been poured into this program over the last three years.

Planning to visit Chicago anytime soon? You might want to put those plans on indefinite hold.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.