Obama’s billion-dollar middle finger to America

Nothing says “hope and change” quite like bulldozing a beloved public park for a 235-foot phallic tower dedicated to oneself. Welcome to the Obama Presidential Center (OPC), an $830 million (and rising) vanity project in Chicago’s historic Jackson Park. The man who once preached community organizing couldn’t find a single non-park site in his hometown for his monument. I get angry every time I see a story about this thing. It feels as if Obama is giving America a gigantic, double-barreled middle finger. No honest observer can look at this monstrosity and feel inspired. Like the modern Democrat Party, the OPC has zero redeeming features.

Let’s start with the trees: over 800 mature oaks, many a century old, were felled for parking and “campus” space. Environmentalists who paralyzed industries to save a single spotted owl suddenly decided trees are renewable when a favored Democrat is involved. A Frederick Law Olmsted-designed urban oasis was sacrificed without a shrug. The community hated it from the start. Bronzeville residents, preservationists, and even Obama voters begged the foundation to build somewhere, anywhere else -- abandoned lots and shuttered factories were plentiful. Instead, the Obamas demanded federally protected parkland for a private foundation that will one day charge admission. Lawsuits were filed, federal reviews manipulated, and courts eventually capitulated.

The building itself defies description. Critics call it Stalinist, Brutalist, or a rejected Bond-villain lair; supporters claim that it’s “bold.” It offends traditionalists and competent modernists alike. It resembles either a North Korean guard tower or a Star Wars Jawa sandcrawler -- take your pick.

Cost was originally pitched at $500 million; it’s now past $830 million with no end in sight. A promised $470 million endowment meant to offset neighborhood damage and future maintenance has only $1 million in it and no realistic funding plan. The Chicago machine, as usual, simply looked the other way.

Staff salaries are equally shameless. Valerie Jarrett, an old Obama confidante, was installed as director at nearly $750,000 a year despite the museum remaining unbuilt. By opening day (if it ever comes), she’ll have collected almost $2 million -- much of it apparently from early donor funds -- while taxpayers will cover ongoing upkeep.

Construction, handled by the hand-picked Lakeside Alliance, promised diversity and local hiring. It delivered federal indictments instead. The safety record was catastrophic -- workers fell, fingers were severed, racial slurs scrawled on site. Minority subcontractors say they were stiffed while prime contractors cashed in.

Inside, visitors won’t find presidential papers (those are digitized elsewhere, safely away from scholars). They’ll get immersive exhibits about Barack’s greatness, Michelle’s garden, and probably a hologram slow-jamming the news. Run by a private foundation, the “library” can charge whatever it wants for access. Transparency you can believe in. Jackson Park, once a free public space for picnics and pickup games, is now a gated, security-patrolled compound where ordinary Chicagoans will pay to admire murals of the Great Leader. Frederick Law Olmsted spins in his grave.

The OPC perfectly embodies elite Democrat hypocrisy: lecture the country about sacrifice and community, then raze a public park, burn through a billion dollars, and erect a concrete eyesore -- all while keeping actual records under private lock and key.

Strip away the renderings and PBS specials, and the Obama Center is a 235-foot park-gobbling “up yours” to the country he once pretended to serve. A private fortress in a working-class public park (used heavily by black Chicagoans), ringed by bollards and ticket booths. A “presidential library” with no papers. A tower that announces the rules -- preservation, open records, environmental review, basic aesthetics -- are for little people only.

Every over-budget yard of concrete screams: We got ours; you get selfies at the gift shop. The couple who scolded us about carbon footprints clear-cut ancient oaks. The administration that demonized “millionaires and billionaires” vacuumed anonymous nine-figure donations while the South Side bled and the city teeters on bankruptcy. When workers were maimed, subcontractors stiffed, and costs exploded, the response was always a polished shrug and another gala.

This isn’t just narcissism; it’s contempt poured in concrete and glass on ground that once belonged to everyone. The Obama Center isn’t a monument to a president. It’s a tribute to a ruling class that no longer hides its disdain for the rest of us.

Psalm 123 comes to mind: “Have mercy on us, O Lord, have mercy. For we are filled with contempt. Our soul has had enough of the scorn of the rich, of the proud man's disdain.”

