No upset after all

You won’t hear much about the Tennessee special election from now on, because the Democrat upset didn’t happen. It wasn’t even close, unless you think that 9 points is a close victory. Yes, President Trump won this district by 22 points, but that was a totally different election, with a presidential turnout. Again, 9 points is not a close election, especially for a candidate getting plenty of money flowing in from out of state like Beto O’Rourke in Texas 2018. Here is the story from Matt Margolis:

The Republican combat veteran defeated socialist Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn, a 36-year-old who the left hoped would be the face of their new southern strategy. So much for that plan. In fairness, this race should never have been close. The seat became vacant earlier in 2025 after Rep. Mark Green retired to pursue a job in the private sector, leaving a void in a district classified as R+10. Normally, Republicans would sleepwalk through an election here. Yet, Democrats poured massive resources into this contest, sensing an opportunity to chip away at the razor-thin GOP House majority and validate their narrative of a building blue wave. House Majority PAC, which has deep ties to House Democratic leaders, invested $1 million in television and digital ads last month. Other left-wing groups, including Tennessee Rise PA, Planned Parenthood Votes, and Indivisible Action, also threw their weight and wallets behind Behn. But reality came crashing down on them Tuesday night when Decision Desk HQ projected Matt Van Epps as the winner of the special election for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district around 9:10 PM ET.

Lots of leftists across the nation opened their wallets and financed a candidate that hated Trump as much as they did. Yes, it reminds many of us of how Beto O’Rourke came within 2 points of Ted Cruz in 2018. Of course, the GOP needs to look at these results and understand that the midterms will be tough, as they are always for the party in the White House. At the same time, this is no time to panic, and it’s important for President Trump to be upfront in the fall. He is still the man who gets the vote out.

The GOP will have the last laugh out of this story in Tennessee. The Democrats nominated their “AOC of Tennessee”, or exactly the wrong profile for such a district. Keep nominating these people please.

AOC’s disciples are rising on their side, and they will win in blue cities—like we just saw in Jersey City—but go down everywhere else.

