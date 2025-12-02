New York Times op-ed writer slams whites: 'You lost;' 'Your culture sucks'

Reacting to invasion (im)migration trends years ago, Ambassador Alan Keyes put it bluntly.

“We’re being colonized,” he said.

And if ever there was proof of this, and the low quality of many post-1965 newcomers — and of the lie of “diversity” — it’s a viral video posted by one Wajahat Ali.

Mr. Ali is a Pakistani-descent Muslim whose parents came to the U.S. in 1965 and lived the American dream — and an un-American scheme. That is, they served prison time in the mid-2000s for conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering for defrauding Microsoft out of millions of dollars.

Some say Ali weaponized this experience, playing the victim.

What’s for sure is that it didn’t stop him from becoming a Daily Beast columnist and New York Times op-ed writer. And that status didn’t stop him from something else:

He went on a bigoted anti-white tirade on social media in which he made clear that he’s an enemy within who hates the Western people who founded our country. As he said in his video, which is making the rounds:

You have lost. You lost. The mistake that you made is, you let us in in the first place. It has to do with brown people, and I am going to say this as a brown person:

There’s a lot of us—like, a lot. There is like 1.2 billion in India, there is more than 200 million in Pakistan, and there’s like 170 million in Bangladesh. Those are just the people there; I ain’t even talking about the folks who are expats or immigrants. There’s a bunch of us — and we breed. We’re a breeding people, and the problem is, you let us in in 1965.

There was a few us beforehand, but once you let one of us in, you know what happens with brown folks? Our grandmother comes, our grandfather comes, our uncle comes, our aunt comes, her cousin comes, a second cousin comes, her third cousin comes [and then they marry each other?]. Then we had kids, a bunch of kids. And then guess what?

Some white women — you know, the Western Civilization women, the pure women, the American women ... the “rust belt” women, the real women — they like some of us brown folks. We don’t take them; they come to us. So we’re embedded; we are everywhere, we are everywhere. I travel this country, and I’m going to speak as a brown person, brown people are everywhere. There will be a Patel motel or there will be a daisy[?] restaurant everywhere.

I want you to realize this: You have lost. Your story is a s****y story, filled with misery. It’s filled with bland chicken. It’s filled with terrible terrible, terrible dry a** meat. Your music sucks. All your culture sucks. Nobody ... that’s why the kids, like listen to black people in their music. That’s why the kids love Latinos. Your parties suck, because they’re monochromatic. Our parties have better food, better music, better-looking women.

Wajahat Ali: "Whites, your mistake is you let us in. We are breeding people. Your culture suck. You already lost."



White culture is being exterminated… pic.twitter.com/CICqZyMiYI — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 30, 2025

For a little more context, Ali was responding to President Donald Trump’s expressed desire to suspend third world immigration. If anything, however, he buttressed Trump’s case.

I mean, you’d think, had you been asleep for 20 years like Rip Van Winkle, that Ali might fear being fired from his Gray Lady gig for delivering such bigotry. You would think, were you naive, that he might show some appreciation to the civilization that founded the country that has given him everything. Instead, he’s a walking advertisement for why we need to end all immigration in about ... well, 30 years ago.

Of course, Ali is right: Our culture stinks so much that brown folks, to use his terminology, just can’t flock to America fast enough. As for his ancestors’ culture, which he seems to fancy superior, of what is he so enamored?

Is it that perhaps 60 percent or more of marriages in Pakistan involve first cousins (incest is best?)?

Is it honor killing?

Is it the death penalty for "blasphemy"?

Is it the common practice of grown men molesting young boys?

If whites’s story is so excremental, as Ali so eloquently put it, what do you call that (still ongoing) story?

Oh, and I’ve got news for him: If whites have “lost,” so has he and everyone else. Because when America ceases being a Western-character land run mainly by Western people (a.k.a. whites), it will come closer to being like the place from which his parents fled.

Anyway, yes, we’re being colonized — and they call it “diversity.”

