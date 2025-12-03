My experience of attending a White House reception, 2025

February of 2025, I accepted an invitation to the White House to attend a Black History celebration. The year prior, I attended a similar event at the historic Howard University theater. The entertainment, dining, food, and atmosphere was so incredible! The people I got a chance to meet were top tier.

Fast forward to the next year 2025. A week prior to my visit I received a private email from the White House inviting me to the National Black History Month reception. A graphic in the email presented the time place and an entrance map of the White House grounds. The event was quickly arranged to take place exactly one week after I received the information, on the same day of the week. I bought tickets the same day I received the invitation to ensure I booked a seat on the earliest available flight out of Dayton, Ohio. I immediately contacted my IPT to inform them that I would need to take next Thursday off as I showed my invitation in the form of a text message.

“The President requests the pleasure of your company at a reception in honor of NATIONAL BLACK HISTORY MONTH to be held at The White House on Thursday, February 20,2025 at two-thirty o’clock.

Thursday February 20, I landed at Ronald Reagan International Airport at 11am. Using the email instructions, I mapped out the entrance to the White House guest area location. When I arrived at the designated area there was an extensive line of people waiting for the gate to open and entry preparations to begin. Armed Secret Service personnel required everyone to show the email invitations, which was the first requirement to continue with the next security steps. The next steps were photo ID, a body scan, and Xray machine. After finishing, we entered the guest entrance of the White House.

The hallways were immaculate with red brick floors, white walls, live plants, a soldier keeping watch as we marveled at the President’s family pictures on the right side of the corridor and large windows from floor to ceiling in a Romanesque design. There was a bust of Abraham Lincoln at the end of the beginning of the hallway. As we proceeded down the hallway, a violinist and a guitarist welcomed us with their performance.

We passed the guest coat closet, where staff collected coats and distributed claim tags to facilitate retrieval upon our departure later that evening. We then visited the library area and took photos in the accessible rooms. Military personnel from all services stood throughout the corridors and hallways to guide us and answer questions. I was surprised to see a major general in the group who was cleaning up glass someone dropped but then again, this assignment is unique in every way.

We made our way upstairs to the event ballroom and met a marine jazz band playing long sets of quality classics and modern music that created the atmosphere for our reception. During this time, we were able to mingle with our fellow guests, while enjoying drinks and chef quality cuisine finger food from wonder meats to melt in your mouth deserts. The guests were from all over the country. About thirty guests were influencers, CEOs, political figures, and popular social media personalities. Another attendee also recognized me.

After the wonderful meal, we made our way to the national press room with gold curtains and a press barrier separating the audience and the president. There were wall-to-wall people in the room as the Secret Service watched us and media people set up their cameras behind us. We waited almost two hours for the President to speak live but we all understood he is busy with other priorities.

There was a young incredibly gifted staffer that entered the room to sing “God Bless America.” When the president arrived, they made an announcement and music played “Hail to the Chief” in the background. We all used our cameras to record videos and take photos of him when he entered the room. The President, followed by Tiger Woods, senators, and congressmen, who took their seats to the side. The address he gave lasted about 23 minutes in all.

The band played for another hour while we picked up our coats as instructed. We all collected our belongings and left the building still to this day in awe of what we were privileged to experience. If you ask me, the East Ballroom really needs to expand. Our guests could have used more room in the East Ballroom for our visit.

Kevin L. White is the author of Growing Up White. He is a 30-year Air Force veteran and the owner of Brownie fox Publishing LLC. He resides with his wife in Dayton, Ohio.

Image: Kevin L. White