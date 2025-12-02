Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: Staggeringly incompetent Somali fraud apologist

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (a.k.a., "Tampon Timmy,” “Jazz Hands,” and “Comrade Walz”), deflected blame for his state’s staggering fraud during a recent interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Welker asked Walz if he takes responsibility for allowing more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds to be stolen from his government via various state programs.

Walz hilariously stated that he does “take responsibility for putting people in jail,” adding that “Governors don’t get to just talk theoretically. We have to solve problems.”

Well, he isn’t big on putting criminals in jail — or keeping them there — but maybe he was talking optimistically about incarcerating Islamophobes or political opponents.

The multiple massive fraud scandals in Minnesota appear interwoven, and all seem to involve Somalis at this point, whether it be the Feed Our Future Children hoax, Medicare scams, or the ever-burgeoning autism graft. The latest is the trucker licensing scandal.

Yet Walz, like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, reflexively leapt to the defense of the Somalis, saying that people should not “demonize” Minnesota’s Somali population, which, along with Michigan’s, is the largest in the nation.

Walz: “I will note, it’s not just Somalis. Minnesota is a generous state. Minnesota is a prosperous state, a well-run state. We’re AAA-bond rated. But that attracts criminals.”

So, the staggering fraud, grift, graft, and deception isn’t just among Somalis? Walz is admitting it goes much deeper than that? Is every state government entity, “charity” organization, and minority group involved in fraudulently bilking the North Star state citizen-taxpayer out of his or her money?! At this point, it wouldn’t surprise many.

Minnesota is no longer prosperous or well-run, explicitly because of Walz’s leadership … or lack thereof. And I very much doubt that criminals care much about its soon-to-be-former AAA bond rating.

But they are certainly laser-focused on its “generosity.” The state has long leaned liberal, at least in terms of its leaders and urban areas. As far back as the 1980s, many permanently and deliberately unemployed folks travelled from cities such as Chicago to Minneapolis for its “generous” welfare benefits, courtesy, of course, in large part to the state’s taxpayers. Some were observed getting off buses, looking around, and saying, “We in Moneyapolis now!”

Incredibly, things are even worse today. To the extent that someone like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) can “marry” her brother, come to the states, get elected…and then incessantly bitch about everything American…while listening to Muslim prayers being broadcast across her district five times a day.

No sane person could think that this is moral. This benefits nobody but the likes of Rep. Omar and other criminals. But, due to excessive tolerance and suicidal empathy — and perhaps more nefarious reasons-- n o Democrat anywhere in the country is ever truly held accountable for their actions.

Don’t expect Walz to be, either. In fact, if he decides to run for an unprecendeted third term, it wouldn’t surprise me if he wins.

Minnesota, the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, is now the Land of Ten Thousand Frauds. And many times more idiots.

Other than the lakes thing, I guess that makes it a lot like Washington, D.C.

Republicans? Voters?

Image: Screen shot from X video