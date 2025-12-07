Mainstream journalist discovers ‘Trump Accounts’ and melts into fit of TDS

When I read this article by Ed Kilgore at The Intelligencer, I thought, this is what is wrong with Democrats and their policies. Instead of this writer being happy that poor children would now have a shot at some real wealth when they turn 18, he is concerned that rich kids will have more.

Who Will Benefit From the New ‘Trump Accounts’ for Kids? It’s well known that Donald Trump loves to send taxpayer dollars directly to voters with packaging intended to make the bounty seem like a gift from his own self. So it’s not surprising that his signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act had a provision creating something called ‘Trump accounts’ that would be set up for all American children born between 2025 and 2028 with a $1,000 ‘seed deposit’ from the federal government. A nice birthday gift for these kids, right? Well, yes, but it’s likely to be a bigger gift for America’s more fortunate sons and daughters than for poorer kids.

The author then excerpts a passage from a paper at the Brookings Institute:

The government would make an initial deposit into an interest-bearing account on behalf of each newborn baby in the United States, while also making additional deposits throughout their childhood. Children from the lowest-wealth households would receive the largest endowment. At age 18, individuals would gain access to the funds, which could only be used to invest in wealth-generating assets, such as a home, post-secondary education, or a small business startup.

Here is a hint to Mr. Kilgore: Without these accounts, rich parents will still give their children money, and the poor children will have no money. And, as it’s poised to do, minorities will benefit the most, so shouldn’t the Democrats be happy? It is a true shame that so many Democrats are so consumed with hating Trump that they are happy to keep impoverished children poor.

Here are some of the atrocious Democrat policies that shows they would rather keep the poor dependent on the powerful and greedy government instead of giving the poor a better chance to move up the economic ladder:

Democrats voted against extending the 2017 tax rates. They would rather raise taxes on everyone than see the rich, because they pay more, receive a bigger dollar benefit. They don’t care how much more money the government brought in with the lower rates, or how the lower rates allowed businesses to hire more, invest more, and give bigger raises.

Democrats vote against having mentally and physically able people work for their benefits to encourage them to move up the economic ladder instead of leading to generational dependency and poverty.

Democrats block poor children from having the freedom of choice to go to better schools, to give them better opportunities for better educations.

Democrats gave up on bringing back high-paying manufacturing jobs back. Trump is showing them that they are wrong, and they are opposing him every step of the way, despite Trump restoring wealth to the middle, blue-collar class.

Democrats support open borders, which bring in millions, with a significant percentage being dependent on the government. Not only that, but those who do work will take away job opportunities from poor and middle class Americans.

Democrats have policies to destroy the tens of millions of jobs directly and indirectly related to oil, natural gas, and coal to pretend they can control the climate.

Instead of helping families hand off farms and businesses that have built up for decades continue for future generations, Democrats think the government is entitled to confiscate the wealth with high estate taxes.

Sometimes, Democrats like to help high income people, such as handing out high subsidies on Obamacare instead of lowering the high costs, which harms all of us.

Democrats also shoveled out subsidies for high-income people to buy electric cars, and the policies caused the prices of gas cars to rise substantially, which harmed the poor and middle classes.

One talking point the media and other Democrats always repeat to gin up class hate is that the rich are getting richer while the poor and middle classes aren’t. The truth is that in capitalism and a thriving economy people are always moving up, as a rising tide lifts all boats. Thankfully the economy is richer today than it was forty years ago.

The truthful statement is that the richest 1% are richer today, but they are not the same people from years past. Here are some of the people that are extremely rich today that were not born rich:

Elon Musk Bill Gates Warren Buffet Mark Zuckerberg Early Amazon shareholders Early Nvidia shareholders Jay Z and Beyoncé Lebron James Taylor Swift Michael Jordan

Most of the wealth in America today is in the hands of people who were not rich twenty or forty years ago. What other economic system allows the poor and middle class to launch themselves into the uber wealthy? In socialist countries poor people mostly remain poor.

Thank goodness for wealthy people:bDetroit was a very rich town in the early fifties and it collapsed. In 2013 it filed bankruptcy. Now, billionaire Dan Gilbert is building it back up, along with investing major amounts of money into Cleveland. The private sector is reviving these towns, not government.

It is a shame that billionaires like Soros spend their money seeking to destroy America and capitalism instead of building it up. Shamefully, Democrats bend over to comply with Soros family’s wishes in return for campaign contributions.

Image from Grok.