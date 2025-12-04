Letitia James loses again

As general rule, one shouldn’t take pleasure in the misfortune of others. That guideline, however, should not apply to people who maliciously bedevil others, particularly if they’re wielding the power of government to pursue personal and/or political vendettas. None are so guilty of that abuse as Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, who ran on the platform of getting Donald Trump.

She alleged no specific crime, just getting Trump for something, anything, even if she had to make it up, which she did. While she was able to convict Trump on trumped-up charges, that conviction is under appeal and is likely to be overturned. There is irony aplenty, as well as potential poetic justice, in James’ indictment for mortgage fraud as well as related charges. Among the apparent facts of that indictment is James claimed her father as her husband to get a lower mortgage rate.

James hasn’t limited her vitriol and violation of ethical prosecutorial standards to Donald Trump. For four years, she tried to shut down the NRA, an effort that failed in December of 2024. In another attempt to push leftist political goals over her duty to fairly enforce the law, she warred against pro-lifers:

Graphic: X Post

New York Attorney General Letitia James has crashed into a significant roadblock in her war against pro-lifers in the state. An appeals court upheld a preliminary injunction blocking James from taking enforcement action against several pro-life, faith-based organizations that promote “abortion pill reversal” [APR] medication.

James sued pro-life organizations for their ads about “abortion pill reversal,” a treatment that could reverse the effects of abortion pills should mothers change their minds after taking them.

She accused them of “repeated and persistent fraudulent and illegal conduct” for placing ads about APR and advocating for alternatives to abortion. The lawsuit claimed these groups misled mothers by claiming APR is effective and safe. If these organizations continued to promote these treatments, they could face investigations, subpoenas, and other lawsuits. The plaintiffs argued that they had to stop promoting APR, which they claimed violated their First Amendment rights.

Thankfully, that didn’t work out for James and other leftist AGs:

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling stating that James cannot threaten crisis pregnancy centers over “abortion pill reversal” (APR). These groups have touted the treatment as a way for mothers who change their minds after taking the abortion pill.

The ruling was based on the First Amendment:

The Second Circuit sided with the plaintiffs, upholding a previous order barring James from enforcing the law against them. The judges concluded that the organizations’ advertisements were “noncommercial speech” that is “religiously and morally motivated” and given “without remuneration or other financial benefits.” Since the state failed to show that restricting this type of speech could “survive strict scrutiny,” and because this First Amendment violation “constitutes irreparable injury,” the court decided to keep the injunction in place.

Whatever one’s stance on abortion, this attempt was nothing more than another example of James’ continuing lawfare against the political enemies of Democrats. In that pursuit, no provision of the Bill of Rights is safe. It has often been observed that the power to prosecute is the power to destroy. That’s a power James obviously relishes.

But in this case, and others, James’ political overreach has been stopped cold, and it couldn’t happen to a worse person.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.