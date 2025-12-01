Leftist goes down in flames in Honduras election; two conservatives vie in tight race

Add one more to the conservative wave sweeping Latin America.

In a complicated presidential election, the one thing that's sure is that the LIBRE party radical leftist, Rixi Moncada, didn't get enough votes by any projection to win the race.

Two other candidates, both conservative, are in a neck-and-neck race for the win now, with the candidate endorsed by President Trump, Nasry Asfura, holding a narrow lead, and his rival, Salvador Nasralla, closely following.

According to the New York Times:

Election authorities in Honduras said Monday morning that the conservative former mayor endorsed by President Trump and a sportscaster rival were virtually tied in a presidential election that many predicted would be volatile even before Mr. Trump weighed in on the race. The preliminary and partial results showed that Mr. Trump’s pick, Nasry Asfura, and the sportscaster, Salvador Nasralla, were in the lead, with ballots from nearly 56 percent of polling places counted. The candidate for the left-wing party in power, Rixi Moncada, was trailing far behind, the early results showed, with around half the votes cast for each of the right-wing candidates. Voters went to the poll just days after Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Asfura and announced he would pardon an unpopular ex-president from Mr. Asfura’s National Party who was convicted on drug-trafficking charges in U.S. federal court last year.

Nasralla, who has 39.8% of the votes, compared to Asfura's 40%, says he will win because the votes of citizens up north, where he says he has significant support, are still waiting to be counted.

I can't see a problem for the U.S. if Nasralla wins, but one of the reports says his party is rather RINO-like, so if he does, he may not keep all his promises. He's running as the corruption-fighter president, which seems like an old story in that region. The other candidate, Asfura, a former mayor who cleaned up his city and has a history as a builder, like Trump, could disappoint, too, but at least he posted a picture montage of himself with both Trump and Argentina's libertarian president, Javier Milei, on social media, according to the Times. Trump has indicated he's the better candidate. Not sure why he didn't add El Salvador's successful president, Nayib Bukele, to his montage.

Trump pardoned Asfura's party predecessor, Hernandez, as the Times report indicated, apparently to help Asfura win the election, though I suspect it was because he may have been an informant with valuable information about drug dealing or Venezuela's dictatorship, which deals drugs and has used Honduras as a transshipment point. Whatever it was, it didn't hurt Asfura's chances, given that his good showing was something of a surprise.

The bottom line here, though, is that the left was soundly beaten, defeated. Voters chose Trump and the Trump model over the radical left's model -- been there, done that.

When Xiomara Castro first took office in 2021 as a leftist president, along with her Hugo Chavez-aligned cowboy-hat husband, who was thrown out in 2009, the left here touted her as a 'historic first. Vice President Kamala Harris flew down to Tegucigalpa for the inauguration, and from there, the country went downhill, mired in blue-city style cronyism and corruption and affirmative action declarations about the superiority of women leaders. And their model and ally was communist Cuba, another baleful offering, not the libertarianism and freedom and security that have done so much to improve Argentina, and El Salvador. Obviously, that stunk, and the stank was left on the affirmative-action female successor put forward, Moncada. Whatever that was, Hondurans want no more of it.

Meanwhile, 30,000 illegal aliens from Honduras have been repatriated by the Trump administration, meaning, those who left likely know they can't skip off to the U.S. again if they vote poorly, they'll have to live with the results of their own voting decisions, meaning, they'd better elect a conservative.

We may be seeing a lot of this as elections take place around the hemisphere.

However it may be, it's good news for the U.S., particularly if Honduras proves to be another valuable ally in the quest to hose the hemisphere out of its communist plague and the drug trafficking that accompanies it.

So far, so good, let's hope the Honduras end up with a leader who will make their country happy and prosperous, and other nations will follow.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License