December 1, 2025

Lane Kiffin should be free to pursue the American Dream

By Greg Richter
Lay off Lane Kiffin.

The incoming head football coach of the LSU Tigers is getting sacked all over social media — and the mainstream press — for leaving a program at Ole Miss that he spent six seasons bringing the team from so-so to an 11-1 record and playoff contention.

Kiffin should be more considerate of his players and the Ole Miss fan base, according to commentators across the media spectrum. The reactions were first reported by Mediaite.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins weighed in:

So did NBC News’ Steve Kornacki:

NBC’s Garrett Haake agreed:

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers also weighed in:

For the record, I’ve never been a fan of Lane Kiffin, but throwing a flag on him for trying to improve his career and financial situation is as un-American as it gets. No coach owes anything to a university that will drop him like a poorly aimed pass as soon as his win-loss record slips. The schools are in it for the money, and so are the coaches. And for that matter, so are the players now that they have Name, Image and Likeness rights. That’s capitalism.

Kiffin struggled early in his coaching career, bouncing from place to place with high expectations that weren’t met. He finally matured into a stable, quality recruiter and mentor of quarterbacks. But that doesn’t mean he should stick at the job if he got a better offer.

Few of us wouldn’t leap at the chance for better money and prestige, and our friends and family would applaud us, not tell us to stay just to be nice.

Lane Kiffin seen on a large screen at an Ole Miss sports venue

 

