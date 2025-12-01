Lane Kiffin should be free to pursue the American Dream

Lay off Lane Kiffin.

The incoming head football coach of the LSU Tigers is getting sacked all over social media — and the mainstream press — for leaving a program at Ole Miss that he spent six seasons bringing the team from so-so to an 11-1 record and playoff contention.

Kiffin should be more considerate of his players and the Ole Miss fan base, according to commentators across the media spectrum. The reactions were first reported by Mediaite.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins weighed in:

The speed limit in Oxford, MS is 18 mph @ClayTravis — an ode to the great Arch Manning… @Lane_Kiffin had a chance to have streets named after him and enter immortality status on the greatest campus in America @OleMissFB but apparently that doesn’t matter… and now he will be… https://t.co/tJDpK8wZol — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) November 30, 2025

So did NBC News’ Steve Kornacki:

He coaches in the best conference in the country and has led his team to an 11-1 record. A playoff berth is assured. A good seed and a home game await. Now, finally, he can pursue his goal of winning a national title… by lining up a new job with a conference rival. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 30, 2025

NBC’s Garrett Haake agreed:

At the center of a ven diagram of college football hot takes and “whatever Kornacki says is right,” you’ll find me… thoroughly enjoying this dunk on Lane Kiffin. https://t.co/FQALUjeW9O — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 30, 2025

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers also weighed in:

LSU went from Brian Kelly to Lane Kiffin, but want kids with good character. Lol



Don’t need to hear anything else about kids sitting outta bowl games, the portal, etc. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 30, 2025

For the record, I’ve never been a fan of Lane Kiffin, but throwing a flag on him for trying to improve his career and financial situation is as un-American as it gets. No coach owes anything to a university that will drop him like a poorly aimed pass as soon as his win-loss record slips. The schools are in it for the money, and so are the coaches. And for that matter, so are the players now that they have Name, Image and Likeness rights. That’s capitalism.

Kiffin struggled early in his coaching career, bouncing from place to place with high expectations that weren’t met. He finally matured into a stable, quality recruiter and mentor of quarterbacks. But that doesn’t mean he should stick at the job if he got a better offer.

Few of us wouldn’t leap at the chance for better money and prestige, and our friends and family would applaud us, not tell us to stay just to be nice.