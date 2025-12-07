I’m Henry the pardoned, I am

A year or so ago, we saw Mayor Adams of New York City and Representative Cuellar of South Texas make critical statements about President Biden’s border policies. Rep. Cuellar was direct and outlined the damage that an open border was doing to his district.

Then both men were investigated for this or that. Sorry, but I was very cynical of the timing of these charges. Well, Mr. Cuellar was pardoned, and now he is planning his response. This is the story:

Just-pardoned Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is encouraging his Republican colleagues to investigate the prosecutors who charged him and his wife with bribery. “I really think what they did was wrong,” Cuellar said in an interview Friday, adding that he has spoken to people in the House who are investigating prosecutors under former President Joe Biden. He said he plans to share information with them about his case. Any such probe would represent a remarkable scrambling of partisan battle lines over the Justice Department. But it would be just the latest such jumble involving Cuellar, a self-proclaimed conservative Democrat who was an outlier in his party even before he faced corruption charges — and was suddenly pardoned Wednesday by President Donald Trump. The investigation Cuellar referred to appears to be an ongoing probe of DOJ “weaponization” led by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Cuellar ran into Jordan shortly after Trump announced the pardon of Cuellar and his wife Wednesday, according to a person granted anonymity to describe the private conversation. Cuellar encouraged Jordan to request records from the Justice Department on his prosecution, and Jordan expressed openness to the idea, the person said. “Based on what’s there, I definitely feel that there was misconduct by the prosecutors,” Cuellar said Friday. “So we’ll get more in details later on, but I certainly am convinced that this was weaponization.” Jordan spokesperson Russell Dye declined to comment.

Go for it, Rep. Cuellar. I have no doubt that he was targeted for leaving the plantation and thinking for himself, from the open border to his strong pro-life position. Many pundits forget that Mr. Cuellar was also critical of the Biden administration pushing abortion so much. Abortion is not a winning issue in South Texas because Hispanic women are more conservative than the ones at the DNC.

Anyway, will anything happen? I don’t know, because he will need to work with the DOJ. How much is the Trump DOJ willing to fight for Cuellar? They have a lot of other stuff on their plate.

Last but not least, let’s remember that President Trump is keenly aware of weaponizing justice against a citizen. Maybe President Trump was just interested in sending Mr. Cuellar a message: I feel your pain, Henry, and here’s a pardon to show you how much.

