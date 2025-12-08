I know I’m reading way too much into Disney’s Zootopia 2, but still…

Yesterday, I saw the movie Zootopia 2, the sequel to the very popular 2016 movie Zootopia. Both movies are from Disney Studios. The late 20-some things with whom I saw the movie liked it, but I was less impressed. The fact that I wear a tinfoil hat and they do not explains why I did not like this movie very much.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead. If you are planning to see Zootopia 2, stop reading right now.

Image created using AI.

I barely remembered the first Zootopia movie, but the basic premise is that Zootopia has walls that create climate zones where all manner of creatures from the animal kingdom can live in close proximity to each other, whether they need a climate that is cold, hot, wet, or dry. Somehow or other—and the movie carefully never explains how—thanks to these walls, the carnivores can live peacefully with the herbivores (a.k.a., their food).

However, all is not perfect in the land of Zootopia, for there is a caste system. This is especially true in the police department, which is made up of beefy, big animals, who are a mix of herbivores and carnivores.

Judy Hopps is a high-strung rabbit obsessed with truth and justice who wants to be a cop, only to face rampant discrimination once she finally joins the force, not because she is female, but because she is a rabbit. Nick Wilde is a fox and an uber-mellow con man. I forget how it happens, but somehow this mismatched duo joins forces and proves they can solve a major crime together.

The movie was Rodney King’s “can’t we all get along” turned into a Disney children’s comedy. It was also a huge hit. Even people who didn’t see the movie may remember the clip that made the rounds, showing a sloth working at the DMV. It was a very cute joke that resonated with most people.

As with all modern kids’ animated movies, the jokes were clever, but I found the frenetic pacing exhausting. This sequel returned with the same cast of characters, plus a few new ones, and the same freneticism. It’s doing well with critics and audiences alike.

This time, both Judy and Nick are official members of the police force, and they have been assigned as partners. The big plot is that the town is celebrating the centennial of the creation of the climate walls that made Zootopia possible. At the center of the celebration is a diary by the designer of the wall system, the progenitor of the powerful Lynxley family.

One hundred years before, when the design first emerged, a snake tried to steal that diary and killed a tortoise maid in the attempt. Ever since then, snakes have been banned in Zootopia and live a marginal existence on the outskirts. Judy, however, realizes that a snake may be back to try to steal the diary again.

Indeed, Judy almost catches the snake, only to have it assure her that it’s not violent. I can’t remember the exact words, but the snake with giant fangs that contain deadly venom assures her that snakes do not kill. And indeed, as a sign of its good faith, this snake always carries antivenin. Based solely on that assurance, Judy promptly believes the snake is innocent and drags Nick into a madcap and dangerous escapade to prove it.

Here comes the big spoiler: Naturally, Judy is right about the snake’s innocence. It is the evil (and wildly capitalist) Lynxley family that is the real deadly criminal. In other words, Disney has backed away from spouting transgender nonsense and is squarely in the world of anti-capitalism. I would expect nothing less from modern Disney.

However (and now I put on my tinfoil hat), I think there is more going on than one of the world’s biggest corporations taking an ax to capitalism. I think that this is also an effort to tell people, just as Pope Leo recently did, that we really don’t need to worry about bringing Muslims into our countries.

The obvious premise of both movies, of course, is tolerance—to the point in which carnivores somehow managed to live side-by-side with herbivores without eating them. However, “Gary da Snake” takes that premise a step further.

One of the things you need to know is that six out of the world’s seven continents have venomous snakes. They are everywhere, except Antarctica, which is too cold. Across those six continents, there are approximately 600 to 700 venomous snakes. That is a lot of snakes from which to choose when casting an animated movie about peaceful coexistence.

So what did Disney choose? It chose a pit viper, which comes from the Nusa Tenggara region in Indonesia, which is...wait for it…97% Muslim. What are the odds?

The problem, of course, is that history shows that Islam has conquest built into it. For that reason, it has never played well with others. And well, there are certainly wonderful and peaceful Muslim people the world over, and there are regions where Islam has developed fairly peacefully, the Muslims who are making their way en masse to the West do not, as a collective, subscribe to peaceful coexistence.

Of course, tinfoil hat or not, I know that the children who watch the movie are not looking up the fact that Gary comes originally from a region that is 97% Muslim. I agree that this is subtext at a very deep level. However, the overarching message is that exotic immigrants who have the manifest ability to kill us are nevertheless completely harmless, while the snake’s Muslim home is Disney’s little inside joke. And that, I think, is a very dangerous message.