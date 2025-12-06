Housing costs: cause and effect

Among Democrat’s attack narratives against President Trump is the claim he’s responsible for a lack of housing of all kinds, for high mortgage interest rates, and high inflation generally, affecting rent. That Trump has been in office less than a year and did not cause those problems inherited from Joe Biden is irrelevant to Democrats. They have a narrative and they’re sticking to it. Also irrelevant is Trump’s extraordinary progress in dealing with those, and other, problems.

There continues to be good news the Democrat Party’s media propaganda arm is largely ignoring:

The national median rent for apartments fell 1% in November from October, and now stands at $1,367, according to Apartment List. It was the fourth consecutive month-over-month decline. Apartment rents are down 1.1% from November 2024 and have fallen 5.2% from their 2022 peak. [Emphasis added]

What could possibly have caused such a dramatic reversal?

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner said it is not a coincidence that rents have dropped just as the Trump administration has drastically cut illegal immigration and slowed legal immigration levels.

Graphic: X Post

Vice President JD Vance also recognizes the improvement:

Graphic: X Post

To me [this] is maybe the most important because I care so much about our young people being able to afford a good life, a lot of young people are saying, ‘Housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses, which ought by right go to American citizens and at the same time, we weren’t building enough new houses to begin with even for the population we have.

The Danes have also discovered that mass immigration not only decreases available housing for their people but drives up rent and home costs:

More specifically, we find that a one percentage point increase in the local immigration influx over a five-year horizon relative to the local population in the base year 1995 leads to an average increase of approximately 6 percent and 11 percent in private rental prices and house prices at the municipal level, respectively, during the same period.

[Emphasis added]

Graphic: X Post

Common sense is rarely cited these days, but importing as many as 20 million unvetted, unidentified illegals has dramatically increased the scarcity of apartments and homes while increasing financial subsidies for supporting millions of people with few or no job skills who can’t speak English. Accordingly, home and apartment costs have risen. When any commodity is scarce, it costs more. When there’s plenty of that commodity, it costs less.

The Federal Reserve’s mulish insistence on keeping interest rates high is also a factor, but with the impending change in Fed management that’s likely to change too.

Yet another factor is Democrat’s deranged resistance on the local, state and federal levels to deporting any illegal immigrant. Combined with a rogue judiciary equally determined to undermine any beneficial Trump policy, it’s surprising President Trump has been able to accomplish so much with the economy in such a short time.

The formula is simple: fewer illegal immigrants, lower rent and home prices and billions in law enforcement costs, welfare and other entitlements saved. Who wouldn’t want that?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.