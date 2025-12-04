Hillary Clinton sounds the alarm on how threatening misinformation is to ‘democracy’

A mind-boggling display of zero self-awareness from Hillary Clinton, or possibly, delusion:

Hillary Clinton is speaking up about how misinformation on social media is influencing young people’s views, specifically when it comes to Israel and Palestine. The former Secretary of State spoke at the Israel Hayom Summit on Tuesday in New York City, where she said it’s a ‘serious problem’ that ‘smart, well-educated young people’ are getting most of their information from platforms like TikTok. ‘That is where they were learning about what happened on Oct. 7, what happened in the, days, weeks and months to follow,’ she said. ‘It’s a serious problem for democracy, whether it’s Israel or the United States, and it’s a serious problem for our young people.’

Maybe Hillary should look at all the “educators” and groups funding the protests to see from where the misinformation originates—and definitely, she should look in a mirror.

In 2016, and throughout Trump’s first term, Hillary, the media, and bureaucrats throughout our government colluded to intentionally spread lies, target, illegally surveil, and continually investigate Trump on the fictitious Russian collusion story. They called Trump an illegitimate president to influence the public and interfere in elections. Trump was blocked from doing many things in his first term, preventing many could-have-been accomplishments, because of all the intentional misinformation.

Then in 2020, the same culprits colluded to spread misinformation that the Hunter laptop looked like Russian disinformation, even though they knew how corrupt Joe Biden and his family were. They were willing to do anything to elect a clearly incompetent man as long as they defeated Trump. Throughout Biden’s term, they used the Justice department to target Trump and his supporters. They needed to destroy him. They couldn’t stand the thought that we would have a president who would work hard to move the power and money back to the people, away from a powerful government run by Democrats.

They even secretly got the phone records of many Republican members of Congress as they swore that the Justice department was impartial. Most of the media just went along with this pure fiction.

They also didn’t care that unelected bureaucrats or others were filling in to run the government since Biden’s brain was clearly shot, insisting he was in peak health. To this day, that misinformation hasn’t been addressed, and they haven’t cared about Biden’s corruption or the fact that other people were clearly issuing executive orders with the autopen. Now that is a true threat. Who knows which bureaucrats and Democrats actually held executive authority?

It is truly pathetic that this corrupt congenital liar named Hillary is treated as an honest person. She should have been put in jail a long time ago for her many crimes.

Hillary, the media, and other Democrats throughout the government are a much greater threat to our survival as a great republic than anything Russia, China, or any other country has ever done to us. They interfere in every election.

In the past week, the media and other Democrats have intentionally been misleading the public that the president and Hegseth have issued illegal orders. They can’t come up with any, but that doesn’t matter. The point is to mislead, and misinform the public, period. All they care about is destroying Trump and the American people.

Image generated by ChatGPT.