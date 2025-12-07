Has Trump changed in his second term?

The triumph of Donald Trump in the 2024 elections, decisively defeating Kamala Harris, brought relief to his supporters who hoped that America would return to its traditional role of protecting the Jewish and Christian values of America’s founding fathers. His overturning of the stifling political correctness and multiculturalism was a breath of fresh air, as was his unabashed American patriotism and readiness to defend America against its enemies.

Despite an unprecedented second-term win after a four-year hiatus (having happened only once prior with President Cleveland) when he lost to Joe Biden, the ideas and actions that made him a champion, including destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities (with Israel’s help), have begun to fade. Trump’s “half-baked” decision to only partially designate the Muslim Brotherhood (M.B.) of Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan as foreign terrorist organizations, while leaving out the more dangerous M.B. elements of Erdoğan’s Turkey, the emir of Qatar, and the rising threat on the homeland from M.B. operatives in the U.S., seems to serve the wishes of Egypt’s President Al-Sisi; King Abdullah of Jordan; and especially Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

Conversely, Texas governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) terrorist organizations. His statement was unequivocal: “The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’ The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.”

President Trump previously used the right words when he threatened Hamas, the genocidal terror group in Gaza, saying that “all hell will break loose” if they didn’t return the kidnapped Israeli hostages, but he lacked the will to enforce those words. The BBC would go on to quote Trump on October 15, 2025: “If Hamas failed to disarm within ‘a reasonable period of time’ then ‘we will disarm them.’” Now, however, under the uncontested influence of Muslim Brotherhood champions, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Hamas terrorists will probably remain in Gaza, unlikely to disarm, while Israel’s hands remained tied by the “ceasefire.”

President Trump fails to grasp that what was true for Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during WWII is true for Hamas as well. Hamas must be defeated, and Gaza must begin a process of reorientation — just as Germany went through denazification and Japan adopted democracy. Without drastic re-education of young Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank, the demonic hate for Israel, Jews, America, and the West, inculcated in them for decades by UNRWA “indoctrination education,” the mosques, and the P.A. and Hamas media, the bloodshed will continue.

The Trump administration, for all the positive changes made during its previous term and in the beginning of the current one, seemingly has abandoned the plan to rid Gaza of its bloodthirsty terrorists. Apparently, the pressure placed on Trump by his new Islamist friends, the Turkish dictator and the Qatari emir, seems to have affected his previously stated resolve. Trump recently gave a warm White House reception to the former arch-jihadist Ahmed al-Sharaa (Mohammad al-Jolani), now the transitional president of Syria, whose personal mentor is Erdoğan. Along with al-Sharaa, we also saw another warm reception extended by Trump to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a fellow Islamist supported by Doha.

The moral standards that the democratic West absorbed from its Jewish and Christian heritage are now at risk as they come up against the alliance between the terror-supporting radical-left and the violent Islamists, also known as the Red-Green alliance. Unifying factors of the alliance include antisemitism, first and foremost, as well as their hatred for the West and our values-driven heritage. They seek to undermine Western institutions, its culture, and geopolitical power under the rubric of “anti-Western Imperialism.” Members of the Red-Green coalition also share tactics and strategies; they utilize agitation and propaganda to exploit emotion and delegitimize their foes.

To understand President Trump’s new agenda, one need only take note of his first international trip during his second term, in May 2025. He graced the following countries with his visit: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His second term seems notable in that these visits are essentially transactional — seeking to bring foreign investments into America. According to Trump, his deals with the Arab Gulf states should yield investments amounting to $2 trillion. At what cost to the U.S.?

These enormous sums promised by the Saudis and Qataris have a price. Aside from a U.S. protection agreement with Saudi Arabia, and the impending sale of the advanced F-35 U.S. fighter jets to Riyadh, there is a promise to help the Saudis with nuclear cooperation. Qatar already has a protection deal with the U.S., including the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, in Doha, as well as the seat of the U.S. Central Command. Qatar has contracted to purchase over 200 jets, probably the largest airline deal the U.S. has ever had.

Trump is apparently looking the other way while Qatar undermines our values. Trump has also lifted the sanctions imposed on the jihadist al-Sharaa.

Significantly, Trump’s visit to the Middle East excluded Israel. Has Trump succumbed to the wishes of the Qatari emir? To add insult to injury, he forced P.M. Netanyahu to apologize to the Qataris (hosts of the Hamas leadership) for an attack by Israel.

Money is important, but it’s not everything! The New York City mayoral vote saw the election spin on affordability. If we keep propping up the value of trillions, we run the risk of losing a generation, who will turn away from the values that made this country great.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.